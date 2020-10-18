BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Prospects in playoffs, Powers with huge game in defeat

After a number of byes last week, many Ohio State players are back in action with Ohio’s football playoffs in full swing.

Most future Buckeyes advanced, but there were some standouts among those that didn’t. Here’s the full rundown:

Kyle McCord: McCord slung the ball all over the field in a 38-14 win for St. Joseph’s Prep, going 11-for-17 through the air with 235 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone.

Gabe Powers: Powers was one of the few Ohio State commits from Ohio that saw his team exit from the playoffs this weekend, but he did all he could to prevent that from happening. Ten tackles, two of them for loss, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble, 100 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, 45 receiving yards and a 35-yard touchdown pass on a trick play from the junior wasn’t quite enough in Marysville’s 48-41 loss to undefeated Northmont.

Marvin Harrison: Shortly after hauling in a 40-yard catch for St. Joseph’s Prep, Harrison left the game with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter. He did not return. No other information was made available to Rivals.

Michael Hall: Streetsboro snagged a 41-6 playoff win this weekend, advancing to the next round in Ohio’s ninth region. Hall only compiled four tackles from his defensive line position, but put consistent pressure on McKinley quarterback Zack Leonard.

Jayden Ballard: Massillon dismantled Walnut Ridge 56-0 to advance in the playoffs as well. Ballard kicked off the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown grab. The scoring dash was Ballard’s only reception, but the Tigers threw the ball just eight times when their starters were on the field.

Sam Hart: Another Ohio State commit that secured a victory, Hart pulled in two catches for 23 yards in Cherokee Trail’s 30-20 victory over Overland.

Jaylen Johnson: Johnson only needed to make three tackles in La Salle’s 42-14 blowout of Little Miami in the Ohio High School playoffs Friday. As a collective, the La Salle defense pitched a shutout through three quarters.

Reid Carrico: Ironton remained undefeated after securing a 49-3 win over New Lexington. Carrico has been an unstoppable force at both linebacker and running back thus far this season, and that continued with a 12-carry, 106-yard, two-touchdown outburst Friday.

Bennett Christian: Allatoona stayed undefeated with the help of a two-yard touchdown catch from Christian, shutting out Wheeler 23-0 in Acworth, Georgia.

Jordan Hancock: After initially opting out of his senior season, Rivals250 cornerback Jordan Hancock returned to the gridiron this past Friday. While we did not find his full defensive stats, Hancock did run the ball one time for 17 yards and had two receptions for 15 yards. North Gwinnett ended up winning 31-0 over Mill Creek.

CJ Hicks: Hicks was productive on both sides of the ball in Archbishop Alter’s 35-13 playoff win over Dunbar on Friday. The five-star prospect had a sack, a deflected pass and an 11-yard touchdown, in which he carried multiple defenders to the endzone. Hicks and the Knights will now take on Trotwood-Madison in the OHSAA Division 3 – Region 12 Regional Quarterfinals on Oct. 23.

Dasan McCullough: In addition to his usual high-level defensive play, McCullough caught a third-quarter touchdown in Blue Valley North’s 31-28 loss to Blue Valley West.

Denzel Burke: Burke and his teammates had a huge blowout victory over Maricopa on Friday night. The Sabercats won 70-14 for their second straight win to start their 2020 campaign.

Jakailin Johnson: De Smet is also off to a perfect 2-0 start on the year after defeating St. Louis University 38-22. As is the case with Burke, there were no available stats for how Johnson performed in this matchup.

Jantzen Dunn: For the first time this season, Kentucky-based senior Jantzen Dunn was back on the field after being sidelined with an injury. Dunn had three receptions for 48 yards, including a 13-yard TD catch, in the first half. South Warren wound up beating Greenwood 37-13 to move to 4-0 this season.

Andre Turrentine: It does not appear as if Turrentine played on Thursday for Ensworth as he suffered a minor ankle injury the week before. The Tigers secured their second straight victory as they beat Centennial 40-17.

Ben Christman: Revere, Christman’s high school, was another that advanced in the Ohio high school football playoffs. The Minutemen toppled Buckeye 27-0.

Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola: While Tshabola played a couple of days ago, Brown was not on the field for Lakota West (reason unspecified) in their playoff matchup with Lakota East. The Firebirds won in a somewhat convincing fashion as they beat the Thunderhawks 31-14. They’ll now take on Colerain in the OHSAA Division 1 – Region 4 Regional Quarterfinals on Friday.