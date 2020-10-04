BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Hall returns from injury, another big game for Carrico

This week’s prep report finds Ohio State commits in a variety of situations: some players wrapped up their respective regular seasons Friday, others returned from injury.

The biggest standouts included great rushing and receiving days from Reid Carrico and Andre Turrentine, respectively, with another great game from CJ Hicks and an impact defensive performance by Jaylen Johnson.

Andre Turrentine: The Ohio State safety commit’s Ensworth team continued its struggles against Father Ryan, now dropping to 0-4 on the season after a gut-wrenching 14-9 defeat. The blame certainly doesn’t fall on Turrentine, however, who hauled in eight receptions for 140 yards in the losing effort.

Michael Hall: After returning from a hand injury that caused him to miss a couple of games, Hall picked up right where he left off. The sixth-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals recorded eight total tackles, two of those for loss, in Streetsboro’s 42-0 victory over Norton.

CJ Hicks: Hicks pieced together another superb performance at linebacker, accruing nine tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble. Archbishop Alter cruised by Chaminade-Julienne 49-21 for its fourth consecutive victory, improving to 4-2 on the season.

Reid Carrico: Carrico is absolutely crushing the competition with his production on the ground for the now 6-0 Ironton Tigers. He rushed for 222 on 13 carries (17 yards per rush) and a pair of touchdowns in Ironton’s 33-11 victory on Friday.

Jayden Ballard: The borderline Rivals100 wideout’s team is now 5-1 and has won five straight games after a close season opener loss. Ballard had one reception for two yards in Washington’s 35-7 victory over McKinley.

Jaylen Johnson: La Salle squeezed out a close win on Friday by beating Archbishop Moeller 27-25 behind Johnson’s 10 tackles and two pass deflections. The Lancers are now 4-2 on the season.

Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola: Lakota West recorded its third shutout of the season Friday against Mason, improving to 5-0 on the season with a 21-0 win.

Bennett Christian: Christian and his teammates at Allatoona High School (4-0) had a bye this past weekend, and will take the field again next Friday when they face off against Osborne.

Dasan McCullough: It appears as if Blue Valley North (1-1) had a bye this past weekend as their next matchup will be with Blue Valley North West on Friday.

Gabe Powers: While Powers did not record any stats that I could find from last night, his team ended up securing a 28-7 victory over Olentangy. This led to Marysville winning the Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal Division title, and they will begin their playoff run on Friday against Dublin Jerome.

Zen Michalski: Michalski’s Floyd Central team toppled Jennings County 55-13 Friday, improving to 5-2 on the season.

Ben Christman: Revere fell for the second time this season to Maple Heights 20-0, moving to 3-2.

Donovan Jackson: Jackson’s Episcopal team also fell by the wayside Friday, dropping to 1-2 after a 21-10 loss against Angleton.