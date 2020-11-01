BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Future Buckeyes rolling in playoffs

As high school playoffs around the country roll forward, Ohio State commits and their teams grabbed several wins in their respective state tournaments.

CJ Hicks: Archbishop Alter is now among the eight best teams in Ohio’s Division III, defeating undefeated Badin 20-3 to advance to the regional finals. Hicks not only dominated on the defensive side of the ball but caught a 72-yard touchdown pass to help salt away the Rams.

Jakailin Johnson: De Smet continued to show why it’s one of Missouri’s best high school football programs with a 55-0 dismantling of Howell Central in the state playoffs. Johnson and the secondary led a shutout effort on defense to keep the Spartans pinned down.

Andre Turrentine: Ensworth closed its season in a difficult 10-0 shutout loss to finish 2-6. Turrentine caught four passes for 21 yards.

Jordan Hancock: Hancock picked off a pass but it hardly slowed down Collins Hill’s offense, who piled up 42 points against the Georgia native’s North Gwinnett Friday. With a 42-21 loss the Bulldogs fell to 6-3 on the season.

Ben Christman: After Revere got eliminated from the playoffs last week, it found a matchup with Roosevelt to keep playing. The Minutemen fell 19-17 after a hard fought game.

Zen Michalski: Floyd Central closed its season with a tough 35-28 playoff loss to Jeffersonville.

Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola: While Brown and Lakota West’s defense found a groove against St. Xavier in the regional semifinals of Ohio’s football playoffs, Tshabola and the offense could not, dropping 10-7 to the Bombers Friday.

Jayden Ballard: Make it eight straight victories for Washington as they are advancing to the Regional Final after a high-scoring win on Friday. They defeated Westerville South 45-36 in that matchup.

Jaylen Johnson: La Salle’s offense showed up in a big way a couple of days ago. The Lancers defeated Anderson 55-30, and will take on Winton Woods in the Regional Final this upcoming Friday.

Reid Carrico: Another day, another game where Reid Carrico eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards. In Ironton’s 21-14 victory over Harvest Prep, Carrico ran the ball 25 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. They will take on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Nov. 7 in the Regional Final.

Michael Hall: Streetsboro’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night as the Rockets fell to Canfield 6-24. Rivals100 defensive tackle Michael Hall had one solo tackle in his final game of the season.

Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.: Both Harrison Jr. and McCord had solid performances in St. Joseph’s Prep’s 52-6 win on Saturday.

McCord completed 12 out of his 23 pass attempts for 234 yards on the night. He tossed for four touchdowns, and also had a rushing TD on a quarterback sneak.

Harrison Jr. hauled in a 14-yard TD grab from McCord, and had a 51-yard reception off of a screen play as well.

Sam Hart: After starting off the fall 0-2, Cherokee Trail has bounced back with two straight victories. They beat Rocky Mountain 35-14 in a home game on Thursday to even their record at 2-2. Four-star tight end Sam Hart was productive in the Cougars’ win as he hauled in seven catches for 82 yards and his first offensive touchdown of the season.

Bennett Christian: Allatoona High School took the field for the sixth time on Friday. They walked away with their sixth victory of the season after beating Sprayberry 20-10. I could not find Christian’s stats, but check out a quick highlight of him from his practice the day before HERE.

Dasan McCullough: McCullough and his teammates at Blue Valley North came out victorious in their first playoff matchup of the fall. The Mustangs defeated the North Indians in blowout fashion with a 47-13 win. McCullough contributed greatly on defense, and even had an interception in this game.