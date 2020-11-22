BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Carrico, Ballard come up short in state title games

Fewer and fewer future Buckeyes are still playing football, with Ohio’s state playoffs arriving at their conclusion this past weekend.

Several players saw their season end, several more fought forward. Here’s this week’s prep report.

Jayden Ballard: Archbishop Hoban limited Massillon’s Ballard significantly in Ohio’s Division II state title game, with the four-star wide receiver hauling in just two receptions for 53 yards. That still accounted for more than half of the Tigers’ offense through the air, with senior quarterback Zach Catrone finishing 7-for-18 with just 104 yards. Hoban cruised by Massillon 35-6 to take home the championship.

Reid Carrico: Carrico’s Ironton fared even worse in the Division V championship game, getting smoked 38-0 by Kirtland in a rematch of 2019’s championship bout. Ironton picked up three first downs total for the game and Carrico rushed for just 30 yards after a season in which he typically went for about 130.

Dasan McCullough: By beating Olathe North McCullough’s Blue Valley North earned a spot in the Class 6A state championship game for Kansas. The Mustangs toppled the Eagles 30-20, with McCullough accumulating 10 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a blocked extra point. His performance proved key as Blue Valley North fell behind 14-0 before scoring 30 unanswered points behind a staunch defensive performance led by McCullough.

Jakailin Johnson: One player who managed to pick up a playoff victory this weekend was four-star cornerback Jakailin Johnson, with De Smet advancing to the state title game for Missouri’s Class 6 after a key performance from Johnson and the defense. The Spartans shut out Fox 13-0, advancing to a state title date with Raymore-Peculiar. I couldn’t find Johnson’s receiving stats but it’s clear his defense and the team’s was on point.

Jantzen Dunn: There were no surprises for South Warren in the first round of the playoffs in Kentucky, as it cruised past 1-4 Christian County 38-6 to extend its own record to 6-0. Dunn returned the game’s opening kickoff 70 yards to the opposing 7-yard-line and added three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown on offense, helping the defense to a dominant performance.

Sam Hart: Hart’s Cherokee Trail was one of just eight teams to make the playoffs for Class 5A in Colorado, but with a 4-2 record could only manage the No. 7 seed and fell to No. 2 seed Valor Christian, an undefeated team, 49-14 in Thursday’s first round game.

Bennett Christian: Allatoona can’t be stopped this season. After downing Pope 30-14, the Buccaneers are now 9-0. Christian helped spring their running backs several times, including a 92-yard touchdown run that effectively put the game away.