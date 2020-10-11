BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Bye weeks abound, Turrentine suffers minor injury

This week’s prep report is much leaner than usual, seeing as how a number of Ohio State commits are on bye weeks. That said, there were still a solid number in action Friday, with several commits opening their respective seasons.

A large majority of prospects’ teams were on the winning side of things as well.

Kyle McCord: Did not find passing yardage for McCord, but it looks like the borderline five-star quarterback Kyle McCord had a trio of touchdown passes in St. Joe’s Prep’s 41-24 win over Life Christian Academy. He had a 19-yard TD pass, a 58-yard TD pass and a 38-yard TD pass, all in the first half.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: There were no exact receiving yards that I could find for Harrison Jr. Just like McCord, however, Harrison had a monster half to start the game. The top-20 wide receiver had a 38-yard receiving touchdown and a 58-yard TD catch as well.

Bennett Christian: Christian does not get an opportunity to catch too many passes as a result of Allatoona’s run-first offense. He did catch a pass for 11 yards, however, in his team’s 37-0 victory over Osborne.

Dasan McCullough: There were no stats provided online for McCullough, but it was described by someone who witnessed the matchup as a “huge game.” McCullough and his teammates at Blue Valley North ended up winning it 34-27 over Blue Valley North West on Friday.

Sam Hart: Fortunately for Hart, he was able to start his senior campaign with no delays on Friday. While I did not find any stats from him, the four-star tight end’s team, Cherokee Trail, dropped their season opener 50-62 in a blowout against Eaglecrest.

Gabe Powers: Marysville won in their first playoff game when they beat Dublin Jerome 35-14 this past Friday. A trio of Monarch players, including Powers, rushed for over 100 yards in a game dominated by Marysville’s running attack.

Andre Turrentine: Ensworth picked up its first win of the 2020 season Friday against Westview. Turrentine left the game with an ankle injury, although it appears he’ll be good to return to action in two weeks when Ensworth plays again. Turrentine hauled in a touchdown reception prior to his departure.

Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola: Brown and Tshabola’s Lakota West squad obliterated West Clermont 44-0 in the first round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. Brown played effective pass coverage, helping build a shutout performance for the Firebirds.

Donovan Jackson: Jackson’s Episcopal team took on a Thursday night game against West Brook and was dismantled 49-10, dropping to 1-3 on the season. Jackson shouldn’t shoulder the blame for that, however -- on his highlights from the game there were five pancake blocks, including one that knocked a defensive back back seven yards upon contact.

Denzel Burke: Saguaro played its first game of the season Friday after Arizona reinstated high school football, and Burke helped his team to a 27-0 win over Brophy College Prep.

Jakailin Johnson: Much like Burke, Johnson opened his season Friday with a 41-21 win against Christian Brothers.