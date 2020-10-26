BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Over a half-dozen future Buckeyes advance in the playoffs

Several other future Buckeyes playing in the regular season secured victories as well, and you can find the stats from their games by reading the piece below.

Last week saw most of Ohio State's commits in the playoffs advance to the Regional Semifinals in convincing fashion.

Andre Turrentine: After an 0-4 start to its campaign, Ensworth bounced back with two straight victories and sought to carry that momentum into this week’s matchup with 8-0 Brentwood Academy. The Tigers gave the Eagles a run for their money, but fell to the undefeated squad 16-7 in the end.

Ben Christman: Revere lost a well-fought contest in the third round of Ohio’s state football playoffs, with the Minutemen falling 28-21 against Columbian Friday. Unless Revere schedules more games outside postseason play, as the OHSAA has allowed, Christman’s senior season is over.

Denzel Burke: Saguaro waltzed into its matchup with undefeated Hamilton void of Burke’s two-way services and fell to the Huskies 13-7. The secondary did well in his absence, holding Hamilton junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol to 7-for-16 passing for 69 yards, but without the four-star cornerback, who is out with injury, the Sabercats had little depth at wide receiver.

Donovan Jackson: A bye week may have rejuvenated Jackson’s Episcopal squad, as it came off the rest period to capture win No. 2 on the season against St. John’s 19-7. The Knights are now 2-3 on the year.

Jakailin Johnson: N/A (Bye)

Jantzen Dunn: Dunn turned out an electric performance for South Warren in a 49-8 victory over Christian County. After kicking off the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run, Dunn and South Warren’s defense shut down the Colonels to cruise to a 5-0 record.

Jayden Ballard: Make it two straight playoff victories (seven straight wins overall) for Washington High School. The Tigers beat Hoover 48-23, with one of their touchdowns coming on an incredible catch by Ballard in double coverage. You can watch that catch HERE.

Jaylen Johnson: There was not much to do for three-star prospect Jaylen Johnson in La Salle’s win over Stebbins. The Lancers cruised to a 49-0 victory, so Johnson spent most of the second half cheering on his teammates from the sidelines. La Salle will now face off against Anderson High School in the Regional Semifinals.

Jordan Hancock: N/A (Bye)

Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.: N/A (Game was canceled due to multiple students at their school testing positive for COVID-19)

Michael Hall: Streetsboro continued their incredible season with a 54-21 win over Dover, and has advanced to the Regional Semifinals. They’ll take on the Canfield Cardinals, which is also 8-0 on the season. On Friday, Hall contributed with four total tackles (two solo), with one of those tackles being for loss. The Rockets have won every game they’ve played this season by 21 points or more.

Reid Carrico: Another future Buckeye who is advancing to the Regional Semifinals is highly touted linebacker Reid Carrico. Carrico and his teammates at Ironton were clicking on all cylinders on Saturday night in their 42-0 win over Johnstown-Monroe. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had eight rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a pair of receptions for 38 yards and a TD.

Sam Hart: Cherokee Trail got into the win column for the first time this season as they defeated Smoky Hill 35-21 in an away game for the Cougars. I could not find receiving stats for Hart, but he nearly had a touchdown as his quarterback overthrew him at the end of the first half.

Zenuae Michalski: N/A (Bye)