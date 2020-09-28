BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: 2022 linebackers shine

In particular Ohio State’s trio of 2022 linebackers -- all of whom rank in the top 25 prospects nationally -- shined this past Friday.

Week 5 of high school football is now complete, and as one would expect from the four- and five-star talent Ohio State pulls in, it was another productive week for recruits committed to play in Columbus.

CJ Hicks: Hicks has done nothing but dominate for Archbishop Alter this season, and that didn’t stop Friday. The junior racked up 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as the Knights cruised by McNicholas 28-7.

Gabe Powers: Another future Buckeye linebacker who had a productive day this week was borderline five-star prospect Gabe Powers. Powers racked up double-digit tackles, forced a couple of fumbles and also recorded an interception. Marysville is now 4-1 in their 2020 season after a 28-0 victory over Olentangy Berline.

Dasan McCullough: Blue Valley North wound up losing 21-28 on Friday, but it was not McCullough’s fault. The No. 21 overall junior in the country recorded 15 total tackles a couple of nights ago.

Reid Carrico: Ironton won 58-10 against Chesapeake and is a perfect 5-0 on the season after a dominant performance by Reid Carrico. The seventh-ranked inside linebacker on Rivals picked up 190 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on just six carries. He has been just an absolute force when running the ball this season.

Ben Christman: Christman’s Revere high school squad advanced to 3-1 on the season with a 21-0 win over now 2-3 Westlake.

Donovan Jackson: Episcopal high school in Texas, where Donovan Jackson is playing out his senior season, grabbed its first win of 2020 27-12 over LSSS to improve to 1-1 on the year.

Andre Turrentine: Turrentine’s usual big play impact in the Ensworth receiving game was limited Friday, although he did recover an onside kick. The Tigers are still searching for their first win of the season after falling to Montgomery Bell 31-21.

Jaylen Johnson: La Salle ended up losing 28-37 against Cathedral, and their record is now 3-2 on the season. We’re still working on collecting Johnson’s stats from the game.

Jayden Ballard: Ballard only caught a couple of passes for 16 yards on Friday. He did, however, have a two-point conversion that tied the game at 14 points apiece. The Washington Tigers ended up winning 21-14 to advance to 4-1 on the season.

Bennett Christian: Christian had just two catches for 24 yards, but it was enough for Allatoona High School to secure yet another win. The Buccaneers are now 4-0 on the season.

Michael Hall: Hall is dealing with a broken hand, and has missed Streetsboro’s past two games as a result. Either way, Streetsboro was able to convincingly win against Ravenna 63-16 on Friday night.





Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola: Lakota West’s game this week was canceled after a COVID-19 “incident” within Oak Hills, its scheduled opponent.



