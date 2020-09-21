The first eight games are set in the Big Ten.

The conference announced its full fall slate on Saturday, and with newfound clarity comes a palpable excitement that football will soon return for Ohio State and other Big Ten programs.

However, there is still one more unknown matchup for each team in the conference.

The ninth game will feature teams matched up based on their seed in each division. The No. 1 teams in the East and West divisions will face off to decide the conference champion, but the No. 2 seeds, No. 3 seeds and so on and so forth will also take each other on that weekend.

Full details on who might be playing who come Dec. 19 won’t be ironed out for a few months, but nothing is stopping us from taking a stab at predicting what the matchups might be.

Here are our early projections for “champions week” in the Big Ten.