BuckeyeGrove - Powers wants to surround himself with the top class in 2022

Recruiting fans have speculated that before Powers’ career is done at Ohio State that he could slide down to defensive end, already at 230 pounds now and plenty of room left on the frame. But that is not in any sort of immediate plans for Al Washington and the Ohio State coaching staff.

Powers has described himself as extremely competitive and it came as little surprise that he fared so well and punched his ticket to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta come June.

As the nation’s No. 28 ranked prospect overall, Powers is right on the cusp and the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Marysville (Ohio) only improved his stock by taking home the linebacker MVP award, edging out future teammate and current five-star CJ Hicks in the process.

INDIANAPOLIS – Ohio State linebacker commit Gabe Powers is just on the edge of five-star status according to Rivals.com but spent part of this past weekend looking to impress the national experts by taking part in a Rivals Camp Series event in rainy and gross conditions.

Powers and Washington speak plenty about football and non-football pursuits.

“It is a great relationship, I wouldn't want to be coached by anyone else,” Power said. “We call, we talk all the time, you know, once, twice, three times a week talk all the time. So, it's a great relationship. I'm looking forward to getting there.”

And as for the position question? It is not a question when it comes to Ohio State.

“They talked about outside linebacker, like a Sam linebacker, kind of,” Powers added. “So, that's all we have talked about right now.”

Powers and the rest of the class of 2022 are now less than a month away from being able to meet as a group during the first official visit week. It will be the first time that Powers will get to spend time with Washington as a committed prospect and see many guys from the class for a first time.

While a few players from within the state have had a chance to bond, there are guys that have only been a voice on the other end of a call or a face in a group FaceTime chat.

“I am very excited,” Power said. “Just go see and see all the brothers. I haven't met a lot of them like Quinn (Ewers). Just go see them and hang out with them. I am very excited.”

At the same event we had a chance to ask Hicks about Ewers and he kept referring to the nation’s No. 1 recruit as QB1. Is that a thing?

“Everyone calls him QB1,” Powers joked.

It also appears that everyone within the class has tried to give Ewers a hard time in a joking manner, but nobody has been able to get the Southlake (Texas) quarterback to break yet. Expect more of that to continue come the first weekend of June.

That shows that there has been a lot of bonding among a class that has not spent much/any time together due to extraordinary circumstances. It does also ask the question if these guys may actually be “closer” because of the amount of time they have spent in countless Snapchats, text threads and various other forms of electronic communication.

“Yeah, for sure. You have the guys that are all on social media,” Power said. “CJ, we both bond just because we've seen each other at camps and stuff and we're both from Ohio. (But) he's reached out to a bunch of them, I’ve reached out to some of them and just built a bond. It's getting better as we actually get to meet in person.”

The month of June will be important for the recruiting front with more than 30 official visits for uncommitted players on the books. It will be a short trip for Powers from Marysville or Hicks from Kettering (Ohio) to visit campus and check in on those recruiting efforts.

While recruits are not normally talking about a recruiting national championship, Powers believes that it would be a good start leading to some additional College Football Playoff success.

“Oh, big time. You know, I'm very competitive guy, competing in everything I do,” Powers said. “So, I really want that number one spot. Now CJ has been doing a heck of job helping us to that number one spot. So, we will see what we will do.”

Is that a prediction for a lot of June fireworks with all of the booms?

“Yes, sir. I mean, that's all of our feelings. I'm not going to say anybody but yeah, for sure,” Powers said.