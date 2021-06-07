Powers thrilled coming out of his long-awaited official

Few recruits had to log fewer miles than linebacker Gabe Powers had to over the weekend for the first round of official visits on the Ohio State campus with the Marysville (Ohio) product only a county away from his future home.

That does not take anything away however from how important this weekend was for the four-star member of the Rivals100, as this was the first chance to go through an officially recognized visit as an Ohio State commit and spend time with many of his future teammates.