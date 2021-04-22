COLUMBUS, Ohio - In the Rivals.com era, you would be hard-pressed to find a single class that dominated linebacker recruiting more than Ohio State has in the 2022 cycle.

Three of the top four outside linebackers in the country — CJ Hicks, Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers — are currently committed to, and locked in with, the program. Hicks is a five-star recruit, while McCullough and Powers are both the second-ranked players in their respective states.

Sticking with Powers, he made his way out to the Under Armour All-America Camp in Columbus on April 11. After the event, Powers spoke with several media members, including BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom, about sticking with his pledge to Ohio State, what he brings to the table and his upcoming official to the school.

“It’s always been a childhood dream growing up,” Powers said of why he committed to Ohio State. “I was a huge Buckeye fan growing up. When I got the offer, I talked with the coaches and everything. Going down there, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”