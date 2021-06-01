Powers excited to reconnect on his visit

June 1st was the first day that both recruits and commits could make their way to college campuses and it should be little surprise that several of Ohio State’s in-state commits wasted little time getting on campus, including Marysville (Ohio) linebacker Gabe Powers.

Tuesday’s unofficial was a precursor to a weekend official visit for the four-star. He was joined by fellow linebacker commit CJ Hicks as the two had a chance to finally step foot on the Ohio State campus as committed prospects, despite living less than an hour away after college campuses had to shut down on-campus recruiting for more than a year.

“Yeah, it was real nice getting back there and seeing everyone again,” Powers said after his visit to Ohio State on Tuesday.

That does not mean that Powers has not been busy over the offseason, taking part in a recent Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis just a few short weeks ago. Powers and Hicks both battled for top linebacker honors at the event and Powers was able to edge out his friend and future teammate at the event. Both punched their ticket to the Rivals Five Star Challenge later in June.

Powers checks in at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds and people are already trying to move him down to the defensive line but that is not the plan, at least now. Ohio State linebacker coach Al Washington is still Power’s point of contact and the pair of future Ohio State linebackers were sure to get their picture taken with their future coach.

It will be a quick turnaround with a June 4th official visit just days away and it will be a chance to get to meet fellow commits in Ohio State’s class of 2022 that Powers has only been able to speak to via electronic methods and finally get a chance to spend 48 hours together on the Ohio State campus.

This trip however was a chance to reconnect with a lot of the coaches that have been recruiting him along the journey, a process that has been going on for some time.

“I haven’t seen everyone in about 2 years so getting up there to see them was great,” Powers said.

Ohio State already holds commitments from four of the top players in the state of Ohio according to the Rivals.com rankings and could be in line for another member of the top-10 if Aamil Wagner joins the class. Powers and his fellow commits will have a chance to make that happen during that official visit weekend as Wagner is set to visit June 4th as well.

We will have so much more from Powers and everyone else making their way to campus over the month of June. Now is the time to pull the trigger on trying out BuckeyeGrove. Take advantage of our free trial and be in the know for this unprecedented month of recruiting and beyond.