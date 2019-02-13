“I was taken back by it because I never really processed him leaving but it never wavered my decision,” Noah Potter said. “I tweeted the same day that I’m 1000-percent committed to Ohio State.”

The younger Potter, who is an early enrollee with the football program was obviously sad to see his brother leave but it did nothing to derail his dreams of playing for the Ohio State football team and now Noah is going through winter workouts and getting closer to taking the field for the first time at Ohio Stadium in a Buckeye uniform.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most people would have understood if Mentor (Ohio) defensive end Noah Potter would have decommitted from Ohio State when his older brother, Micah , announced his decision to transfer out of the basketball program and go on to Wisconsin.

Micah is now sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules as Noah starts his journey with the Buckeyes. Noah admits that while Micah had to make the decision that was right for him, being at Ohio State was right for Noah and he is going to make the most of the opportunity.

“I was kind of sad that Micah left, but he had to make the decision that was best for him and he’s in a great spot right now,” Potter said. “I knew I had to make a decision for myself and not that my brother was here or anything like that. It was just God’s plan for everything.”

If losing his brother was not enough, then Potter saw the head coach he committed to, Urban Meyer retire from coaching. In comes Ryan Day, a coach that was there during his recruitment but not a coach he had dealt with much as a defensive player coming out of the state of Ohio.

Potter knew that he was committing to a school and not to a coach however.

“Ohio State has been my dream school, but I committed to coach (Larry Johnson) and he assured me that he’ll be here until I leave, so that was a big thing for me,” Potter said. “That was probably the main reason I came here.”

So, at the end, Ohio State was able to survive the loss of Potter’s older brother and Meyer, but the loss of Johnson may have been too much to overcome?

“For sure. I had something to think about even with him staying,” Potter said. “But as soon as he told me he was staying, you always have to look at every situation, but he told me he was staying, and I was happy about it.”

What is it about Johnson that resonates so well with Potter?

“He’s the reason I am here,” Potter said. “He started recruiting me my sophomore year. He has always been real with me and has always told me what I need to work on, and he’s been coaching me up since my sophomore year. He means the world to me.”

Now getting to work with coach Johnson more, is it all that he expected?

“Oh, yeh. Definitely,” Potter said. “He’s been awesome.”