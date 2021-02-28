BuckeyeGrove - Potentially more good news soon, flipping the page on 2022 CB recruiting

It was a great Sunday for Ryan Day and his staff as they received a commitment from top-20 wide receiver Kyion Grayes this morning.

Grayes did not even need to wait until he got back home from his four-day visit to Ohio as the combination of tOSU’s campus and Columbus in general impressed both him and his family.

In this edition of Skull Session, Joseph Hastings notes that there is another 2022 prospect the Buckeyes could end up receiving a commitment from in the near future. He also provides an update on Rivals250 running back target Dallan Hayden and their junior options at cornerback now that Will Johnson is committed to Michigan.

Also, in his final report for BuckeyeGrove’s weekly Skull Session series, Andy Anders has a note on a recent offer for the Buckeyes: Luke Montgomery. The in-state 2023 offensive lineman spoke with Ohio State about his reaction to the program offering him just over a week ago.

Click HERE for this Sunday edition of Skull Session.