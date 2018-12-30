LOS ANGELES-- In his first season starting at Ohio State, sophomore corner Jeffrey Okudah is quietly putting up the best pass defense numbers of any starter in the Buckeye secondary.

He leads the team in opposing catch percentage (15 receptions allowed in 40 targets) and receivers total 227 yards against him this season, best amongst Buckeye defensive backfield players targeted at least 25 times.

There's a chance all three corners in the starting rotation return for 2019. Even with that in mind, Okudah is beginning to emerge as the next big thing at corner for Ohio State.

"We're expecting big things out of him," coach Taver Johnson said. "We put a lot of pressure on him because we see and know the potential that he has."