1. Nick Bosa Nick Bosa did not have to go through a lot of reps as being part of the 2,000-rep club but it is obvious that he is one of the best players in college football. How will he respond with more plays in a game with less depth at the DE position? We are expecting a big year.

2. JK Dobbins It will be an interesting dynamic to see how the offensive staff shares the load between Dobbins and Mike Weber at the running back position. What is known, the Buckeyes won't have the type of zone-read threat at quarterback which means there will fewer QB runs and more emphasis placed on the running backs.

3. Dre'mont Jones A lot of people were pleasantly surprised when Jones opted to come back to play in 2018 after some positive NFL buzz. Jones universally received glowing reviews from the coaches over the spring and the argument could be made that Jones is too low at No. 3 based on what is being said around the team.

4. Dwayne Haskins We waited for the quarterback dust to settle before running this piece and Haskins should be the starter. No. 4 might be a little high for a player who has not started a game but he had to beat out a talented field to get to this spot and the news around the team has been very positive. The lasting image on the mind of many voters was the throw he made in Ann Arbor (Mich.) to find Austin Mack to extend a critical drive. That carried over into the spring.

5. Chase Young Young will now be in a key role rather than a situational role. Young, Bosa and Jonathon Cooper will be the three DE's at the forefront and Young showed a lot during spring practice that the upward progression has been strong and that 2018 should be a big step forward from a strong effort last season.

6. Parris Campbell Honestly, several receivers could have made this spot on the list. So much focus will be on Haskins as the new quarterback but there will be just as much pressure on the Ohio State receivers, three of them being 5th-year seniors, including Campbell. Parris has shown the ability to take the short pass a long distance. Now, will the Buckeyes be able to hit Campbell in stride and take the top off of defenses?

7. Mike Weber As mentioned with Dobbins, there will need to be a balance between the two 1,000-yard rushers. Weber showed a gear late in 2017 that few people had ever seen or even expected to see. Weber could be playing in his final season with the Buckeyes if he has a strong 2018 campaign as a true junior. As long as he is able to stay healthy, expect strong things out of the Detroit (Mich.) product.

8. Jordan Fuller Fuller will come into the year as the experienced member of the secondary with a new safety starting opposite of him and a handful of corners who have been rotated in-and-out. Fuller has the 'it' factor to be special and the next Ohio State defensive back to have his name called early in an upcoming NFL Draft. Look for Fuller to be a leader in the secondary and to lead not only by word but also by example.

9. Michael Jordan Once the season arrives, expect the offensive line to chart higher than the No. 9 (and No. 10) positions on this list. Often times it is a lot easier to project players at other positions this far out than the line but if Ohio State's offensive line is not checking in on the top-half of this list, it might not be as successful of a season as everyone is hoping for. Jordan has been a steady force at his guard position and there is no reason to expect anything but that again in 2018.

10. Isaiah Prince Prince is an interesting study, is he a right tackle or a left tackle? Either way, he showed a major step forward in 2017 and that should translate well in 2018. Part of the shuffle at the tackle position is not in Prince's hands, he also will move to the side that works best for Thayer Munford at the other tackle position. Prince's career with the Buckeyes got off to a slow start but there should be a lot of optimism for a strong 2018 from the talented tackle.