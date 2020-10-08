A critic might question the state of affairs at Ohio State’s defensive tackle position heading into 2020, but Larry Johnson isn’t quite as concerned.

Despite having to replace 2019 stalwarts Robert Landers, DaVon Hamilton and Jashon Cornell, the Buckeye defensive line coach said Wednesday he expects his unit to be “in the same boat” as usual in terms of depth at defensive tackle, even with a couple injuries to key players in the group.

The odds-on favorites to start the season were junior Tommy Togiai and senior Haskell Garrett, but with Garrett still working his way back from injuries sustained in an overnight shooting in August, redshirt senior Antwuan Jackson has made headway in the lineup.

“Antwuan’s had a really great camp, I can tell you he’s had a great camp, he’s done some really good things. Him and Tommy Togiai has been really the foundation of what we’re doing right now,” Johnson said. “And Antwuan gives us value because he can play two positions, he can play nose and play three-tech.”