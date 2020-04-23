COLUMBUS, Ohio - After having to replace four offensive linemen heading into 2019, it will be a relief for offensive line coach Greg Studrawa that he'll only need to replace two spots this time around.

The Buckeyes will return Thayer Munford at left tackle, Josh Myers at center and Wyatt Davis at right guard, three members of one of the best offensive lines in college football last season.

This leaves open spots at left guard and right tackle, but the returning players are doing their jobs to help train up the next starters for 2020 according to Studrawa.

“Well, obviously it's new for everybody, but the leadership of the three guys you mentioned is the first thing,” Studrawa said Wednesday. “Those guys do a great job telling everybody what they need to do, what they need to get done...We talk just about every day and I think just working through it and staying in constant communication with what they need to do physically and then what they need to do mentally to keep learning, that's the challenge and I think you've done a great job so far.”