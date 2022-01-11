Poll Reactions: What Ohio State's final AP Poll ranking says about 2022

Here's a look at the full final AP Poll and what it means for Ohio State.

Ohio State finished as the No. 6 team in the country, 12 points behind No. 5 Baylor and 82 points in front of No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Buckeyes were one of four teams from the Big Ten represented in the final Top 25, along with No. 3 Michigan, No. 9 Michigan State and No. 23 Iowa.

As Georgia celebrated its first national championship in more than 40 yards, the final AP Top 25 was released for the 2021 season.

After bowl season, Ohio State really is right where it should be.

After a dramatic comeback win against Utah in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes sit directly behind Baylor, which beat Ole Miss by two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl. Even when Ohio State wins close in its New Year's Six bowl, it still looks like one of the best non-College Football Playoff teams in the country, which the 12-point gap signifies.

Heading into 2022, those expectations remain, especially with Ohio State in the top six, that the Buckeyes can be right up there again.

In 2022, Ohio State is set to face all four of the Big Ten teams left in the Top 25: Michigan State on the road and Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan at home. The Buckeyes also have a home opener date with Notre Dame, which finished as the No. 8 team in the country.

Ohio State knew its schedule would be difficult in 2022, and the final AP Poll of the 2021 season shows that.

But what it means is that Ohio State continues to be at the forefront of the College Football Playoff conversation, even if it may be on the outside looking in as the offseason rolls along.