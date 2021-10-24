Poll Reactions: Ohio State stays put after dominant road win

Even after a dominant 54-7 win on the road against Indiana, Ohio State remains in the same spot, according to both the latest editions of the AP and the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Buckeyes come in as the No. 5 team in the country in both major polls, the top-ranked team in the Big Ten conference, sitting behind Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma. Here are a few takeaways from those latest polls.

Oklahoma seems to be slipping

Just as the major polls seem to expect Ohio State to finish at the top of the Big Ten, both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Poll seem to think Oklahoma's time in the top-four could be coming to an end. Despite earning a 35-23 win against Kansas Saturday afternoon, including a double-handoff by freshman quarterback Caleb Williams that will go down as one of the plays of the season, the Sooners dropped two spots in the Coaches Poll and one spot in the AP Poll to sit at No. 4. The Sooners remain undefeated and remain in the driver's seat in the Big 12. But that may be coming to an end here soon too. After hosting Texas Tech next weekend and an off week, Oklahoma ends its season against No. 16 Baylor, No. 22 Iowa State and No. 15 Oklahoma State to finish the regular season, with another likely ranked matchup in the Big 12 title game if the Sooners make it that far. What does this mean for Ohio State? Even though Oklahoma remains undefeated, both polls felt that Alabama's dominance against teams like Tennessee and Mississippi State these past two weeks put them in a better position than the Sooners even with a loss. With the first College Football Playoff poll coming Nov. 2, style points seem to matter at this point in the season, keeping Oklahoma right on the doorstep of a top-four bid.

The Big Ten looks to be spreading out a bit

And then there were three. Penn State's loss to Illinois in nine overtimes brought the Nittany Lions back down to earth, putting them at No. 20 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll with their 5-2 record. No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan and No. 8/7 Michigan State remain in the top-10, with the Spartans and the Wolverines each remaining undefeated through seven games. Iowa also returned to the top-10 this week at the No. 9 spot. in the AP Poll and a No. 10 spot in the Coaches Poll However, one of those reigns will end Saturday, as Michigan travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan State at noon, the first time ever these two rivals will face off as two top-10 teams. Ohio State has the possibility of crossing paths with either an undefeated Michigan State Nov. 20 or an undefeated Michigan on the road No. 27 — both of which, if the Buckeyes were to come out on top, would help their Playoff resume. Despite Penn State losing, the message still seems to be the same: if Ohio State wins out, there will be a spot for the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

That Oregon loss continues to look better and better