Poll Reactions: Ohio State moves up a spot in both major polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State made a statement against then-No. 19 Purdue Saturday afternoon. Both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Polls responded, moving the Buckeyes up one spot to No. 5 and No. 4, respectively. Here's what the the polls mean for Ohio State heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Ohio State inches closer

After sitting at No. 6 in the AP poll heading into its matchup against Purdue, four points behind No. 5 Oregon, Ohio State moved up a spot, but the margin between the Buckeyes and the Ducks got a bit larger. In the latest AP Poll, Oregon has 12 more points than Ohio State after the Ducks' 38-24 win against Washington State Saturday night. The margin between No. 4 Oregon and No. 3 Cincinnati remains a bit steep, with the Bearcats earning 67 more points by voters than the Ducks. In the latest edition of the Coaches Poll, which has had Ohio State above Oregon every week since Sept. 26, the Buckeyes 43 points ahead of the Ducks and 38 points behind No. 3 Cincinnati. In the Coaches Poll, voters had Ohio State as high as the No. 3 and as low as No. 12 Three AP voters had Ohio State as high as the No. 2 team in the country, while three voters had the Buckeyes at No. 6.

Two games against top-10 teams

Ohio State's gauntlet of an end-of-year schedule has officially arrived. In the next two weeks, the Buckeyes will face two top-10 opponents in the eyes of AP and Coaches Poll voters: No. 7/8 Michigan State and No. 8/7 Michigan. Ohio State has won two of its three games against ranked opponents in 2021, while winning 11 of its 14 games against ranked opponents in head coach Ryan Day's tenure. Heading into next week's matchup with No. 7/8 Michigan State, seven of the Buckeyes' last 10 matchups have been against a ranked Spartans team, two of which had Michigan State in the top 10. If Ohio State beats both Michigan State and Michigan, a matchup either against a ranked Wisconsin or a ranked Iowa team is imminent in the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State (No. 5/4) is one of five teams from the Big Ten conference ranked in both polls: No. 7/8 Michigan State, No. 8/7 Michigan, No. 18/14 Iowa and No. 19/20 Wisconsin. Penn State earned 20 points in the latest Coaches Poll, while adding 31 according to the AP. Purdue still earned four points in the latest AP Poll, while earning seven points in the Coaches Poll.

What this means for the College Football Playoff rankings