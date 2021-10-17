Poll Reactions: Ohio State inches closer to Playoff picture

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even after its off week, Ohio State continues to move up in the polls. The Buckeyes are now up to No. 5 in both the latest USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll, first among all Big Ten teams. Here's what the rest of this week's polls mean for Ohio State.

Look who's favored to win the Big Ten

Both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll remain incredibly high on the Big Ten as a conference. Even after Purdue's drubbing of Iowa, the conference has five teams in the top 11 spots, including four from the Big Ten East: Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. But even with a loss, Ohio State sits at the top at No. 5, ahead of No. 6 Michigan and No. 9/7 Michigan State: both of which are undefeated through Week 7. This is really no shock. Ohio State has dominated each of its last three opponents, 177-37, while Michigan earned one-score victories against Rutgers at home and at Nebraska and Michigan State squeaked out a five-point win at Indiana. But it seems that no matter what Michigan or Michigan State's records are, both the AP and Coaches Poll voters feel a trip to Indianapolis is in Ohio State's future at the end of the season.

Does Iowa's loss lessen Ohio State's chances?

Iowa did not look like the No. 2 team in the country at home against Purdue. The Hawkeyes fell to the Boilermakers, 24-7, accumulating 271 yards of offense and one rushing touchdown along with four interceptions by quarterback Spencer Petras and two passing touchdowns by Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Iowa fell to No. 11, basically taking away any chance at a top-four spot, even with a conference championship still within reach. But knowing that the Big Ten West is weaker than the polls initially thought it was, does that make the Big Ten's chances of getting one of those four spots less? I don't think so. Ohio State still has matchups against four teams in the Top 25 — including Purdue at No. 25. If the Buckeyes run the table in the style that they have been playing with, there should be no worries in Columbus come Playoff selection time.

There's no stopping Cincinnati