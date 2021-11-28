Poll Reactions: Ohio State drops out of Playoff race

Ohio State lost a chance at a Big Ten title and, likely, a chance at a national title in Ann Arbor this weekend. The Buckeyes lost to rival Michigan, 42-27, in their first loss to the Wolverines since the 2011 season. With Ohio State recording its second loss of the season, the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll dropped Ohio State to No. 7 in the rankings. Here's what it means for Ohio State moving forward.

Ohio State and Michigan basically switch spots

With the dominant victory in the Big Ten East clincher, Michigan has the chance to do something it has never done: play in a Big Ten Championship for a Big Ten title. Ohio State will do something it hasn't done since 2016: spend championship weekend watching football at home. The rankings agreed Sunday, putting Michigan at No. 3 behind Georgia and Alabama in the Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the AP Poll, while Ohio State dropped to No. 7. Michigan and Ohio State are two of four teams remaining in the Top-25 from the Big Ten, including No. 13/11 Michigan State and No. 12/15 Iowa, which will play against the Wolverines for a Big Ten title next weekend. With the No. 2 and No. 3 rankings, Michigan all but assures its first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff if it beats Iowa.

Pac-12 champion likely awaits Ohio State