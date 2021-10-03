Poll Reactions: Ohio State creeps up after dominant win against Rutgers

Ohio State is back into the top 10. After a dominant 52-13 win on the road against Rutgers — a game in which they were favored by 14 points — the Buckeyes moved up to No. 7 in the latest edition of the AP poll, while moving up three spots to No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Here are a few takeaways heading into Week 6.

The Big Ten remains in good shape

In its return to conference play, Ohio State seemed to make a statement to the rest of the Big Ten. And it's a Big Ten conference that voters seem to really like. Big Ten teams take up four of the top 10 spots: No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 9 Michigan, which was ranked as No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. Michigan State is not too far behind at No. 11. So what does this mean? As of now, Ohio State has three top-11 matchups on its schedule, one of which is on the road in Ann Arbor. If Ohio State wins out, it will likely constitute a matchup with the No. 3 Hawkeyes for a conference title in Indianapolis. This is what I like to call a resume.

The No. 4 spot still seems to be wide open

There's still a slew of undefeated teams in front of Ohio State: Alabama and Georgia — two teams that seem destined for two of the College Football Playoff positions — Iowa, Penn State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The Bearcats continue to refine its resume, beating now No. 14 Notre Dame by 11 and now are seen as the Group-of-Five's best playoff contender. The Sooners still have matchups against No. 12 and undefeated Oklahoma State and No. 21/23 Texas next week in the Red River Rivalry. And with Iowa, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State all going into Week 6 undefeated, the Big Ten will end the season with only one possible undefeated team. The two definite Playoff spots at this point seem to be between the only two first-place vote getters in both polls: Alabama and Georgia. The rest seem to be up for grabs.

Clemson is unranked... at least in the AP Poll

It seems as though the ACC is out of Playoff contention, barring an absolute miracle. After a slim 19-13 win against Boston College, two-loss Clemson comes into Week 6 unranked in the AP Poll for the first time since Nov. 2014. The Tigers were slotted in at No. 21, moving down two spots in the Coaches Poll. The ACC has a pulse, with undefeated Wake Forest sitting at No. 19/20. But it seems as though another spot has cleared in the overall Playoff conversation.

Here's what the two polls look like