Poise and toughness remain key for C.J. Stroud's second half

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Without an experienced quarterback heading into the 2021 season, Greg Studrawa knew how he could help out whoever was going to be behind center: heighten pass protection, put an emphasis on making him feel comfortable.

To Studrawa, it’s about the firmness of the pocket, keeping it clean, giving redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud room to work, allowing him to grow and mold into the quarterback head coach Ryan Day thought he could be for the Buckeyes.

“As long as we try and keep it clean, you can see what he could do,” Studrawa said.

Over the past two weeks, Stroud has been a different quarterback behind center: adaptive, accurate, calm, confident. It’s what has turned criticism of the redshirt freshman quarterback into praise, coming into Week 8 with +800 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year per Vegas Insider, behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

As Stroud heads into the second half of his first season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Day’s message does not waver based on the success. The head coach treats praise and criticism the same way: noise.

It’s that same roller coaster as before.

“You have to stay focused, you have to stay poised. I use that term all the time: you can’t ride that roller coaster,” Day said. “Just like early on, there was plenty of criticism to go around and now there’s praise coming. It’s the same thing in my mind, and that’s what we talk about. Staying focused and being disciplined enough where it’s one week at a time.

“If you don’t believe that, go out and lose a game then all of a sudden, we are right back where we started.”



