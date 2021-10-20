Poise and toughness remain key for C.J. Stroud's second half
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Without an experienced quarterback heading into the 2021 season, Greg Studrawa knew how he could help out whoever was going to be behind center: heighten pass protection, put an emphasis on making him feel comfortable.
To Studrawa, it’s about the firmness of the pocket, keeping it clean, giving redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud room to work, allowing him to grow and mold into the quarterback head coach Ryan Day thought he could be for the Buckeyes.
“As long as we try and keep it clean, you can see what he could do,” Studrawa said.
Over the past two weeks, Stroud has been a different quarterback behind center: adaptive, accurate, calm, confident. It’s what has turned criticism of the redshirt freshman quarterback into praise, coming into Week 8 with +800 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year per Vegas Insider, behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
As Stroud heads into the second half of his first season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Day’s message does not waver based on the success. The head coach treats praise and criticism the same way: noise.
It’s that same roller coaster as before.
“You have to stay focused, you have to stay poised. I use that term all the time: you can’t ride that roller coaster,” Day said. “Just like early on, there was plenty of criticism to go around and now there’s praise coming. It’s the same thing in my mind, and that’s what we talk about. Staying focused and being disciplined enough where it’s one week at a time.
“If you don’t believe that, go out and lose a game then all of a sudden, we are right back where we started.”
But this doesn’t mean the head coach doesn’t see improvement from Stroud.
The numbers are there: 736 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in his past two games, a completion percentage of over 73% after completing 63% of his throws in the first three games.
Stroud has the second-best passer efficiency rating of any quarterback in the country, averaging 339.8 passing yards per game and 16.34 yards per completion — each fourth best in the country — along with 10.82 yards per pass attempt: second highest in the NCAA.
But Day also sees a blossoming leader, one that’s a good communicator, building strong relationships with members of the offense.
He sees a quarterback still learning how to diagnose opposing defenses, understanding why certain plays are called at certain points and what their goals are, whether it’s just a simple completion or if it’s taking a shot downfield.
These things take time, and they are not consistent between all quarterbacks. Day says it all depends on how the player learned to play quarterback — what kind of foundation a player had before coming to Ohio State — and how the player views the game mentally.
This is something Day preaches to each of his quarterbacks during practice: the mental reps, body repping certain play calls even if he’s not the one throwing. Even as Stroud takes the majority of the first-team reps, Day said it’s important for him to have those mental reps, to stay engaged as Kyle McCord, Jack Miller III and Quinn Ewers are throwing.
Stroud’s not an expert yet. He still has a lot to prove in the second half of the regular season: facing four teams in the AP Top 25 along with three of the Big Ten’s top-five pass defenses.
But like Day’s message of poise that’s remained consistent all season, his message of toughness remains for the redshirt freshman quarterback too.
“It’s going to be tough,” Day said. “ It’s going to be tough for everybody, and he’s going to have to continue to be tough: physically tough, mentally tough and emotionally tough and that’s where, if he keeps growing in that area, then we have a chance.”