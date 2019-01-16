Once Tate Martell entered the transfer portal, it was pretty much a conclusion that he would be transferring. Sure, the portal does not require to you transfer but after he delivered his statements about not transferring prior to the Rose Bowl only to turn around and do the exact opposite thing, the writing was on the wall.

Fortunately for all involved, he did not drag out the process and shortly after he started to take visits to other schools, he announced his landing spot with Miami (Florida) being the winner of the Martell-derby.

Martell’s path to 2019 eligibility will not be a formality as earlier reports of his early completion of his bachelor’s degree were brought into question and he may need to acquire his own waiver from the NCAA to see his way into the immediate quarterback derby for the Hurricanes under first-year head coach Manny Diaz.

The Buckeyes know all about the waiver process as their own transfer, Justin Fields, navigates his way through the process after leaving the University of Georgia and transferring to Ohio State, setting the ‘Wheel of Quarterbacks’ into motion, at least in terms of Ohio State’s interests.