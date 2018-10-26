COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fans are not the only ones who are wondering what the 2018-19 Ohio State Men's Basketball team will look like after some major turnover from last year's NCAA Tournament team. It has been well documented that the Buckeyes have lost not only a bulk of their scoring from last season but a lot of the leadership component as well with four players departing from that roster including Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop. Fans will get their first chance to see this team in action in less than a week when they open up the year with an exhibition game against UNC-Pembroke. That does not mean that will be the first time that the team gets to suit up and go against another team wearing a different color uniform however with a 'secret scrimmage' coming up on Saturday against Xavier. It will be the first time for team personnel to see how this team has progressed since its three-game stint through Spain over the summer and will also be a dramatic step-up in terms of competition as head coach Chris Holtmann explained post-trip that the teams they faced overseas would be equal to low-to-mid Division 2 teams. Xavier won 29 games last year and was a No. 1 seeded team (West) in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State's assistant coaches Terry Johnson, Ryan Pedon and Mike Schrage all have things that they will be anxious to see with this team and we talked with each of them earlier this week in advance of this upcoming scrimmage. "I think any time you face a new team other than yours for the first time, you want to see how they react to different situations," Pedon said. With the trip to Spain, that afforded the Buckeyes the chance to get together and go through organized work earlier than normal but that also creates a lot of familiarity with what plays this team runs and in turn how to defend those plays. Those days are coming to an end with new competition coming up. "We are at a point now through three or four weeks that every time we call a play, the offense and the defense know what is going to happen," Pedon continued. "Now we get a chance to go and play somebody that we don't know what is coming and they don't know what is coming." The Buckeyes will have four freshman all vying for playing time this season and with a graduate transfer in Keyshawn Woods, that means that five of Ohio State's 13 players have never played a minute of basketball with this team in a game that counts. There is something to be said about team chemistry and it is not something that is developed overnight. The coaches are hoping that it has already started to build through the summer and can be exhibited early on this year.

C.J. Jackson returns as the leading scorer going into this season USA Today Sports Images