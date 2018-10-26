Plenty of excitement and questions in advance of 'secret scrimmage'
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fans are not the only ones who are wondering what the 2018-19 Ohio State Men's Basketball team will look like after some major turnover from last year's NCAA Tournament team.
It has been well documented that the Buckeyes have lost not only a bulk of their scoring from last season but a lot of the leadership component as well with four players departing from that roster including Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop.
Fans will get their first chance to see this team in action in less than a week when they open up the year with an exhibition game against UNC-Pembroke. That does not mean that will be the first time that the team gets to suit up and go against another team wearing a different color uniform however with a 'secret scrimmage' coming up on Saturday against Xavier.
It will be the first time for team personnel to see how this team has progressed since its three-game stint through Spain over the summer and will also be a dramatic step-up in terms of competition as head coach Chris Holtmann explained post-trip that the teams they faced overseas would be equal to low-to-mid Division 2 teams. Xavier won 29 games last year and was a No. 1 seeded team (West) in the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio State's assistant coaches Terry Johnson, Ryan Pedon and Mike Schrage all have things that they will be anxious to see with this team and we talked with each of them earlier this week in advance of this upcoming scrimmage.
"I think any time you face a new team other than yours for the first time, you want to see how they react to different situations," Pedon said.
With the trip to Spain, that afforded the Buckeyes the chance to get together and go through organized work earlier than normal but that also creates a lot of familiarity with what plays this team runs and in turn how to defend those plays. Those days are coming to an end with new competition coming up.
"We are at a point now through three or four weeks that every time we call a play, the offense and the defense know what is going to happen," Pedon continued. "Now we get a chance to go and play somebody that we don't know what is coming and they don't know what is coming."
The Buckeyes will have four freshman all vying for playing time this season and with a graduate transfer in Keyshawn Woods, that means that five of Ohio State's 13 players have never played a minute of basketball with this team in a game that counts. There is something to be said about team chemistry and it is not something that is developed overnight. The coaches are hoping that it has already started to build through the summer and can be exhibited early on this year.
"How our young guys are going respond and how our group is going to respond together, because this is a new team and they have not been through the wars together yet," Johnson said. "A lot of that is unknown and who is going to step up."
C.J. Jackson is the leading returning scorer for the team with 12.6 points per game while Kaleb Wesson was also in double-figures with 10.2 points per game and will be the leading returning rebounder with 4.9 boards per contest.
Not everything will be answered by way of this scrimmage and it will be a good indicator of where things stand with that and then the exhibition game up before the Buckeyes start the season on the road against Cincinnati as the Bearcats open their new building on November 7th. Last year's scrimmage gave a first-year with Ohio State coaching staff a good idea of what they were working with and that should be the case again this year.
"I feel last year when we scrimmaged, that was like a first step, 'Hey, we can be pretty good'," Schrage said. "It is one thing when you are hitting each other and another when you are hitting another team. So, just how much we compete and we have got to be great defensively."
It really may come down to who is going to score points for this team. It is never easy losing the offensive output of guys like KBD, Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams and somebody is going to have to step up.
"We have no idea who is score more than what anybody expected of them," Johnson added. "It is going to be somebody. Who? (We are) not sure yet. But I think that is the exciting thing about it."
All scouting reports of Luther Muhammad have been positive but the same can be said about the entire incoming freshman class and this scrimmage along with the next couple of games will go a long way in determining their role for the 2018-19 season.
"I think a lot is going to be determined come Saturday on, we start playing other people," Schrage said. "I think all four have a chance to cement roles with the team. I think these games early on, these scrimmages and exhibitions are going to tell us a lot."
The scrimmage will be picked apart by the coaches with a couple of days to prepare for the public debut of this team with the scrimmage being a closed event. Year two for the Holtmann-led Buckeyes is finally upon us and nobody around the program is letting diminished expectations from the national pundits take away from their enthusiasm surrounding this year.
"You want to see how guys adjust and how they react to coaching, how they react to adversity in the moment collectively and individually," Pedon said. "We are anxious as we should be at this time of year."