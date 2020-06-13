News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-13 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Players to watch: Ohio State’s Big Ten West opponents

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

No team from the current Big Ten West Division has won the conference crown in the past seven years, but it hasn’t been the East Division that has given the Buckeyes the most trouble in recent seasons.

Since 2017, the only conference games the Buckeyes have dropped are to West Division opponents Purdue and Iowa –– both of which in blowout upsets on the road.

Ohio State has a shot to get back the Hawkeye loss this season, but Nebraska and Illinois will both be gunning for their first win against the Buckeyes since before the Urban Meyer era.

Here are the players on each team that could contribute to a difficult day at the office for Ohio State.

Iowa (Oct. 10)

Alaric Jackson (OL)

Alaric Jackson will return in 2020 to become a four-year starter at left tackle for Iowa.
Alaric Jackson will return in 2020 to become a four-year starter at left tackle for Iowa. (Associated Press)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}