No team from the current Big Ten West Division has won the conference crown in the past seven years, but it hasn’t been the East Division that has given the Buckeyes the most trouble in recent seasons.

Since 2017, the only conference games the Buckeyes have dropped are to West Division opponents Purdue and Iowa –– both of which in blowout upsets on the road.

Ohio State has a shot to get back the Hawkeye loss this season, but Nebraska and Illinois will both be gunning for their first win against the Buckeyes since before the Urban Meyer era.

Here are the players on each team that could contribute to a difficult day at the office for Ohio State.