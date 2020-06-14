If you win the Big Ten East, you win the Big Ten championship.

That has been true every year since 2014, when the conference created new divisional distinctions to accommodate the addition of Maryland and Rutgers.

To find the last time a team in the current Big Ten West other than Wisconsin won the Big Ten title, you’d have to look back to Iowa in 2004.

Needless to say, the Big Ten East hosts most of the conference’s top-level prospects, and thus the players that Buckeye fans should be most keenly aware of with matchups against the likes of Penn State and Michigan serving as perennial road blocks.

Here is your starting point for players to keep an eye on out of Ohio State’s slate of Big Ten East opponents in 2020.