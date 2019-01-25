COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the amount of player turnover in college football, and especially at a program with the draft rate of Ohio State, there's always a handful of breakout players.

This season's list of new top performers for the Buckeyes included redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, sophomore offensive tackle Thayer Munford, sophomore defensive end Chase Young sophomore safety Brendon White.

The talent hauled in from highly-rated 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes leaves ample room for athletes to emerge in 2019. Here's five players (in no particular order) that either didn't start or started very few games in 2018 who could turn into breakout stars next season.