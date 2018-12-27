ANAHEIM, Calif.-- With all the changes that Ohio State has gone through throughout the season and what is soon to come after the season with the retirement of Urban Meyer as the head coach of Ohio State, it was nice for some things to stay the same for Ohio State and that is recruiting monster premier talent along the defensive line.

On December 19, 2018, five-star defensive end Zach Harrison of Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio just a handful of minutes from the Ohio State campus and the number one recruit in the state of Ohio committed to Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State.

With the departure of Nick Bosa and Dre'Mont Jones at the end of the season, two premier pass rushers, it was imperative that Meyer and future head coach Ryan Day solidify the defensive line for next year and the future with players like Chase Young and Jonathon Cooper.

Cooper said that Harrison is walking into one of the best programs in the country along with the best defensive line coach in the country with Larry Johnson and said that he can't wait to meet Harrison and start to get the ball rolling for next year.

"Zach Harrison is walking into Ohio State," Cooper said. "I mean he is walking into a place that's going to show him love, but we're also going to get after him, toughen him up. From what I've seen, he's a great kid and I think he's ready for it. I think he's excited to come here, I mean we're excited to have him. I can't wait to get into that weight room with him."

The talent at Ohio State along with the proximity with Harrison and his high school made it easy for Ohio State players like Young to reach out to him and let Harrison know what it would mean to him and the program at Ohio State if Harrison would choose to stay home and go there.

Young said Harrison is a huge get for the program to keep the standard progressing of great defensive lineman at Ohio State and said that Johnson will do wonders in making sure that Harrison can be the very best that he can be from the start.

"We're excited," Young said. "He gone to be a very good player, especially under Coach 'J'. He's going to craft him into a beast. Definitely ready to take him under my wing to see him and watch him bloom."

For a player that is enrolling early into Ohio State, and like any high school student moving into a college atmosphere, Harrison will have bumps in the road in adjusting to the lifestyle of a college student-athlete.

Cooper said that when he enrolled early to Ohio State, he had veteran players to lean on when adjusting to the life of a college student and athlete and added that he will be there for Harrison when other players were there for Cooper when he was a wide-eyed freshman on campus.

"It's difficult," Cooper said. "You're going in and then you got classes, then you got weightlifting. You're a freshman, so you kind of have to find your way. I found big brothers, so I had Tyquan (Lewis), Jayln Holmes, Sam Hubbard, Tracey Sprinkle. My big brothers, I latched onto them. They taught me how to do it. I feel like Zach Harrison is going to do that for me and the other guys."

A lot of change is about to fall on the shoulders of Harrison and the level of competition on the practice field and in the weight room is about to get a lot closer than he was in high school.

However, Cooper said that the biggest adjustment for Harrison isn't just the competition on the field, but off the field and in the classroom and he had some advice for Harrison as he will be getting settled on campus next month.

"Managing everything around you," Cooper said. "You're going to be by yourself, you're going to have to go to class, nobody's really going to be on you to go to class. You have to do your work. You have to go to football and make sure you do your work there. You got to be everywhere all the time at least five to ten minutes early. You have to wake up really early. The college football life is going to be the hardest adjustment for him."