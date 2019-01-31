COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For all its length and drawn-out narratives, the story of a football season for any team can usually be told around a small collection of individual plays.

The Buckeyes took part in over 2,500 plays this football season, but seven stand out as deciding the overall outcome of the 2018 campaign. With the season concluded 30 days ago, it's time to take a look back at those plays, good, bad and ugly.