The list of impressive class of 2020 visitors at Ohio State has continued into the week. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh (Pa.) North Catholic linebacker/athlete Nikhai Hill-Green was in Columbus to check things out. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect is being recruited as a linebacker by the Buckeyes and is one of Pennsylvania's top rising junior prospects.

Hill-Green came away impressed with the culture and atmosphere within the program.

"It was a great experience," Hill-Green told BuckeyeGrove.com. "The legacy of the school, the people who came before and did great things and the competitive atmosphere (really stood out), everyone wants to get better and push each other. For instance, coach Davis taught me things that I can do to be better this season so he told me things that could help already."

Hill-Green spent a lot of time with linebackers coach Bill Davis on the visit and soaked up as much as he could.

"He’s an amazing coach," he said of Davis. "He knows his stuff and has coached at the highest level. Also, he has a history of developing linebackers into greats."

With four offers to his credit so far, Hill-Green should see that number rise this fall as many other Power Five programs are keeping tabs on him. The versatile athlete broke down his game and where he is at in his development.

"I bring versatility to a defense because I cover the speedy guys but I am strong enough to move the bigger guys," he explained. "I also bring leadership, energy, and a positive attitude. I feel like I can be the guy that glues things together for the team. I am working on finishing hits, wrapping and ripping, and working on being a sure tackler."

Hill-Green is the No. 3 ranked player in Pennsylvania for the 2020 recruiting class.