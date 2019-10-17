It was an ugly week for scores but nothing would be worse than Kevin forgetting to check and see that Boston College was on an open week just like the Buckeyes and having a player put up a big zero. Braden did not have his wide receiver travel and had a zero as well but was able to rely upon Jonathan Taylor to get him some points. But let's hear it for Keaton, at one point the cellar dweller of this race, and now he is sitting with two straight wins, granted it was not a great week for him as well as he did not break the 50-point mark, but it was enough to win the week as everyone was largely held in check. The Buckeyes are back in action this week and we go back to our original rules of having to pick one player from the Buckeyes, one from the rest of the Big Ten and one from the rest of the Power Five.

Results - Week Three Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Penix (IU) 22.78 pts Dillon (BC) 00.00 pts T.Black (TTUN) 3.10 pts 25.88 Keaton Herbert (UO) 18.44 pts Charbonnet (TTUN) 15.60 pts Hamler (PSU) 15.60 pts 49.64 Braden Eason (UW) 17.02 pts J.Talyor (UW) 23.70 pts Collins (TTUN) 00.00 pts 40.72

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 7 25.88 49.64 40.72 Total. 248.96 264.44 309.14

Kevin Noon - Publisher (1 week win)

QB: Justin Fields (OSU) - RB: T. Etienne (CLEM) - WR/TE: T. Johnson (MINN) I am not going to say that I would be winning this whole thing if I were paying attention each week when we draft, but I certainly would be doing a lot better. I have now made a tactical error that got me the wrong Ohio State running back one week and followed that up this past week by selecting a player that was on an open week. Even with that, I still only lost the week by 24 points, so it certainly was there for the taking. But I own my mistakes, I have done a horrible job of managing my team this whole season. That changes this week, I promise. I am not going to wait around to use this one, I took Justin Fields with my first pick, even with Northwestern having a pretty good defense so far this season, I feel that the Buckeyes are enough of a dual-threat attack that the Cats won't know what hit them and I feel that I can count on at least 225 yards passing, 65 yards rushing and a combination of at least four touchdowns. You can't ask for more than that, but I gladly would take it. Clemson has not really been setting the world on fire but I think that running back Travis Etienne will have a big week against a Louisville defense that is still giving up points to Wake Forest (yet, Louisville still ended up winning the game). This just seems to be the type of game where I should get a couple of scores and most importantly, put up some critical points. Finally, I had to make my B1G pick and I still had Tyler Johnson of the Gophers on my bench. They are going against Rutgers and when it doubt, just pick against Rutgers, they are not very good at this sport, either on defense or offense. If I can get big points out of all three players, obviously I should get the win and also get back into the mix in the overall scoring lead after taking a pair of giant goose eggs along the way with my own carelessness.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (2 week wins)

QB: N. Stanley (IOWA) - RB: Binjimen Victor (OSU) - WR/TE: C. Edwards-Helaire (LSU) Comparing my trio to my opponents' trios is rather scary this week. My group definitely is the David, while Braden and Kevin have taken a Goliath role into this week. I am on a two-game winning streak, however, so I am hoping to keep the momentum going. My first selection was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU. He is averaging 6.3 yards a carry for the Tigers, and while LSU is more of a pass-centric team, I have faith that Edwards-Helaire will get enough of the share to help out my team. Mississippi State has done an adequate job at defending the run this year, but I will bet my money that the LSU offense can get things going through the air and on the ground. I took Nate Stanley with my second pick, and while I am not proud of this pick, I was really reaching into the bottom of the barrel for a solid Big Ten quarterback with a favorable matchup. Iowa has had tough tests with Michigan and Penn State the last two weeks, so I believe Stanley should find an opponent like Purdue to be easy in comparison. In Iowa's three games against unranked opponents, Stanley has thrown for 764 yards, 8 touchdowns and no interceptions. My final pick was Binjimen Victor. The Ohio State offense will have to work for its points, and I expect the physically gifted Victor to offer a safe target for Justin Fields throughout the game. He may be a touchdown or bust play this week, but he has caught three touchdowns this year, so I felt it was worth the gamble.

Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)