We are going into the final week of Picks to Click and it is a close competition as we have all had our highs and lows during this competition where we each pick three players to go every week, one from the Ohio State roster, one from the Big Ten and one from the rest of the Power Five. If nothing else, it really has forced us to pay even more attention to the national landscape of what is going on out there as we have bragging rights (and maybe a beer) on the line. Who do we have in our final week? Check it out.

Results - Week Three Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Nix (AUB) 10.10 pts R. Smith (MIN) 7.70 pts Farrell (OSU) 00.00 pts 18.80 Keaton Gordon (WSU) 44.34 pts Mills (NEB) 15.40 pts Mack (OSU) 3.70 pts 63.44 Braden Coan (WIS) 14.22 pts Moss (UTAH) 31.50 pts Ruckert (OSU) 2.30 pts 48.02

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 7 25.88 49.64 40.72 8 77.26 19.30 56.00 9 30.92 90.60 54.58 11 72.04 35.82 66.00 12 61.00 45.62 16.64 13 18.80 63.44 48.02 Total 509.00 519.22 550.38

Kevin Noon - Publisher (4 week wins)

QB: Herbert (UO) - RB: J. Brown (PSU) - WR/TE: Hausmann (OSU) I just need to hold on for dear life this week and hopefully win or have Braden win and I can at least claim a tie in my own game. I knew that I was in big trouble in terms of my Ohio State pick and either needed to pick a player first round or last round. I opted last round and need to ride my other two players. Justin Herbert and the Ducks saw their CFP title hopes really evaporate last week but they will have plenty to play for in the Civil War against Oregon State. The Beavers are a better team than in past years but still can't play the pass all that well. I am looking for big numbers from a quarterback who has the measurables but maybe not the numbers this season to live up to the billing. Journey Brown looks pretty good at times against Ohio State when given the short field. He won't need any gifts this week as Penn State plays hapless Rutgers. The biggest risk here is that Penn State may only give Brown about 17 carries, so he better make the most of them as I need points. Finally, I watched Jeremy Ruckert and Austin Mack come off the board with earlier picks in this week's draft so I really had to either go with a reserve wideout or tight end. Jake Hausmann has had a few offensive moments this season but he is really buried behind Luke Farrell and Ruckert in terms of the rare passes that go to tight ends, but that is kind of where I am at. It was going to be him or Rashod Berry or Jameson Williams. I need my first two guys to get me points and anything that I might get from Hausmann would be found money in this game.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (4 week wins)

QB: Lawrence (CLEM) - RB: Scott (IU) - WR/TE: Ruckert (OSU) It all comes down to this week, and I have selected my final trio to try and defeat Kevin. We are both tied at four wins, and bragging rights are on the line. The final quarterback I decided to take is Trevor Lawrence. Clemson's signal caller had a rough start to his season, but he has 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games. Lawrence and the Tigers will travel play rival South Carolina, and I expect Lawrence to perform at a high level in the final regular season game of the year. In order for me to win, I will need most my production to come from Lawrence. I took Jeremy Ruckert with my next pick, and it was a point of emphasis to get Ruckert, because I knew that Kevin wanted to get him. After expending all of my other Ohio State options, this was the last realistic chance to get production. Any points from this selection will be a positive. My final pick was Stevie Scott III. Like last week's Big Ten selection, this was another shot in the dark. Scott has 845 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, and I am hoping that he can have a great day against a 4-7 Purdue. As long as he can match the production from Kevin's running back, I will be happy.



Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)