Picks to Click: Week 14
We are going into the final week of Picks to Click and it is a close competition as we have all had our highs and lows during this competition where we each pick three players to go every week, one from the Ohio State roster, one from the Big Ten and one from the rest of the Power Five.
If nothing else, it really has forced us to pay even more attention to the national landscape of what is going on out there as we have bragging rights (and maybe a beer) on the line.
Who do we have in our final week? Check it out.
|Team
|QB
|RB
|WR/TE
|Total Points
|
Kevin
|
Nix (AUB)
10.10 pts
|
R. Smith (MIN)
7.70 pts
|
Farrell (OSU)
00.00 pts
|
18.80
|
Keaton
|
Gordon (WSU)
44.34 pts
|
Mills (NEB)
15.40 pts
|
Mack (OSU)
3.70 pts
|
63.44
|
Braden
|
Coan (WIS)
14.22 pts
|
Moss (UTAH)
31.50 pts
|
Ruckert (OSU)
2.30 pts
|
48.02
|Week No.
|Kevin
|Keaton
|Braden
|
3
|
71.32
|
29.92
|
38.74
|
4
|
45.58
|
47.64
|
89.20
|
5
|
65.92
|
49.40
|
72.62
|
6
|
76.26
|
87.84
|
67.86
|
7
|
25.88
|
49.64
|
40.72
|
8
|
77.26
|
19.30
|
56.00
|
9
|
30.92
|
90.60
|
54.58
|
11
|
72.04
|
35.82
|
66.00
|
12
|
61.00
|
45.62
|
16.64
|
13
|
18.80
|
63.44
|
48.02
|
Total
|
509.00
|
519.22
|
550.38
Kevin Noon - Publisher (4 week wins)
QB: Herbert (UO) - RB: J. Brown (PSU) - WR/TE: Hausmann (OSU)
I just need to hold on for dear life this week and hopefully win or have Braden win and I can at least claim a tie in my own game. I knew that I was in big trouble in terms of my Ohio State pick and either needed to pick a player first round or last round. I opted last round and need to ride my other two players.
Justin Herbert and the Ducks saw their CFP title hopes really evaporate last week but they will have plenty to play for in the Civil War against Oregon State. The Beavers are a better team than in past years but still can't play the pass all that well. I am looking for big numbers from a quarterback who has the measurables but maybe not the numbers this season to live up to the billing.
Journey Brown looks pretty good at times against Ohio State when given the short field. He won't need any gifts this week as Penn State plays hapless Rutgers. The biggest risk here is that Penn State may only give Brown about 17 carries, so he better make the most of them as I need points.
Finally, I watched Jeremy Ruckert and Austin Mack come off the board with earlier picks in this week's draft so I really had to either go with a reserve wideout or tight end. Jake Hausmann has had a few offensive moments this season but he is really buried behind Luke Farrell and Ruckert in terms of the rare passes that go to tight ends, but that is kind of where I am at. It was going to be him or Rashod Berry or Jameson Williams.
I need my first two guys to get me points and anything that I might get from Hausmann would be found money in this game.
Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (4 week wins)
QB: Lawrence (CLEM) - RB: Scott (IU) - WR/TE: Ruckert (OSU)
It all comes down to this week, and I have selected my final trio to try and defeat Kevin. We are both tied at four wins, and bragging rights are on the line.
The final quarterback I decided to take is Trevor Lawrence. Clemson's signal caller had a rough start to his season, but he has 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games. Lawrence and the Tigers will travel play rival South Carolina, and I expect Lawrence to perform at a high level in the final regular season game of the year. In order for me to win, I will need most my production to come from Lawrence.
I took Jeremy Ruckert with my next pick, and it was a point of emphasis to get Ruckert, because I knew that Kevin wanted to get him. After expending all of my other Ohio State options, this was the last realistic chance to get production. Any points from this selection will be a positive.
My final pick was Stevie Scott III. Like last week's Big Ten selection, this was another shot in the dark. Scott has 845 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, and I am hoping that he can have a great day against a 4-7 Purdue. As long as he can match the production from Kevin's running back, I will be happy.
Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)
QB: Purdy (ISU) - RB: R. Smith (MINN) - WR/TE: Mack (OSU)
This is starting to feel like a bit of a lost cause for me unless I can win this week and we extend this into conference championship week, but nonetheless, here are my picks.
My first pick, if anything to make sure Kevin could not get him, was Austin Mack. He's the only notable wide receiver for Ohio State that I hadn't picked yet this season, and now that he's healthy and looking to make an impact against Michigan, I think this will be a good week for him. His senior season has been derailed by injuries holding him out of four games, but with only a couple games left to leave his mark on Ohio State, I think we'll see the best of Mack over the next couple weeks.
My second pick was Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy has the fourth most passing yards in college football at 3,575 yards with an average of 325 yards per game. There wasn't anything particularly strong about Iowa State's matchup against Kansas State that compelled me to pick Purdy, but he's one of the few P5 quarterbacks leading the nation in passing yards that I hadn't already taken this season. I just need points, man.
My final pick was Minnesota running back Rodney Smith. Minnesota will be going up against Wisconsin's rushing defense, but quite honestly, I've run out of legitimate running back options in the Big Ten. He was neutralized pretty effectively against Iowa and Penn State, other good Big Ten rushing defenses, to the tune of just 41 and 56 yards in those games, respectively. This is the option I felt least comfortable with this week, but hopefully he can at least find the end zone in lieu of yards.
Since I am most likely out of it, I'll say that I do like my fellow intern Keaton's lineup more to take home the crown this week if things do end this week. I'm still mad that I'm going to most likely finish with the most overall points despite only earning two wins. I'm anything if not consistent.