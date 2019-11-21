We just have not been very good at this as of late. Braden took a player who was on an off-week (strangely enough, the same player that Kevin took on his other off-week) while Kevin had a player get downgraded to 'out' after we had already drafted our teams. Fortunately for Kevin, it did not matter as he picked two other players who went off this week while everyone else was largely kept in check. With Kevin's win this past week, he has made sure that he cannot finish in last place in the race between our pickers, a good place to be and one more weekly win would clinch the title with just two weeks of the regular season remaining. For those of you late to the party, with the popularity of college fantasy football (Yahoo has a great league in case you don't know, be sure to check it out for the 2020 season with this year nearly done) we wanted to do our own game off of it. We are only picking three players each week, one has to be a member of the Buckeyes, one has to be from the Big Ten and one has to be from one of the other four Power Five leagues. Once you use a player, you cannot use him again and a player can only be picked once a week, meaning if you take someone, your opponents cannot that week. Who do we pick this week as there are some big games outside of the South as this is the annual 'Play a FCS foe' week of the season? Let's take a look.

Results - Week Three Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Gordon (WSU) 39.70 pts Akers (FSU) 00.00 pts Victor (OSU) 21.30 pts 61.00 Keaton Morgan (MINN) 16.42 pts Hubbard (OSU) 29.40 pts Wilson (OSU) -0.20 pts 45.62 Braden Chugunov (OSU) 10.44 pts Dillon (BC) 00.00 pts Hamler (PSU) 6.20 pts 16.64

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 7 25.88 49.64 40.72 8 77.26 19.30 56.00 9 30.92 90.60 54.58 11 72.04 35.82 66.00 12 61.00 45.62 16.64 Total 490.20 455.78 502.36

Kevin Noon - Publisher (4 week wins)

QB: Nix (AUB) - RB: R. Smith (MINN) - WR/TE: Farrell (OSU) Well, I can't say I am overly in love with my team this week but if things go the right way, I think I can get some points to build upon my back-to-back wins in this little game we are playing. Auburn is playing Samford and that should be a field day for Bo Nix at quarterback, even if he plays just for a half. Nix had 44 and 50 attempts in previous games and they should let him air it out some during the time he is in and the hope is that he can get three, four or five touchdowns. Rodney Smith and his Gophers play hapless Northwestern this week and while the Cats can play some defense, I think that Smith can have a good day and contribute to the cause. Finally I am really out of Ohio State players at this point and am down to tight ends or really rolling the dice on a backup wide receiver. Why Luke Farrell? Why not? I am just going to hope for the best here, but I am fulling expecting zero points as Ohio State just really does not throw to the tight ends all that much.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (3 week wins)

QB: Gordon (WSU) - RB: Mills (NEB) - WR/TE: Mack (OSU) After back-to-back lackluster weeks, it was time to bring in the calvary to get back into this thing. With only two weeks remaining, I am going to need to win both weeks in order to take the crown. It was finally my turn to take Anthony Gordon. Both Braden and Kevin have been able to use Gordon to propel their teams to victory, so I decided if it ain't broke, don't fix it. While I am not expecting a nine-touchdown performance like Braden got earlier in the year, I do expect Gordon to produce close to the five touchdowns he gave Kevin last week. Oregon State is a favorable matchup for Gordon, and I will need the quarterback to produce in order to win this week. I took Ausitn Mack as my Ohio State player this week, and this is by far my riskiest pick of the season. I was tempted to go tight end, since I have exhausted all of my wide receiver options outside of Mack, but I decided to pick Mack in the hopes that he is able to go on Saturday. We have yet to see an exceptional game from Mack this year, and there would be no better stage to break out than against No. 8 Penn State. My final pick was Dedrick Mills from Nebraska. I have run out of quality Big Ten running backs, so I am now looking at short-term trends in order to find a gem. Mills had his best game (188 yards) and his most carries (17) against Wisconsin last week. With a matchup with Maryland this week, I am hoping Scott Frost relies on the run game again to allow Mills to flourish.

Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)