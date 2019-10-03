COLUMBUS, Ohio - Several teams put up some big scores last week and we were fortunate enough to pick a few of the key players from those games in our "Picks to Click" feature including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and several others. But at the end of the day, Braden was able to outlast Kevin as both Chris Olave and Rondale Moore both had low output scoring days (and Moore left his game hurt for Purdue) and the one-two punch of Tua/Master Teague was more than Hurts/Jonathan Taylor for the Badgers and Braden is sitting on his second consecutive win of this series. As for Keaton? We may need to re-explain the rules to him. Are you unfamiliar with the rules? We are excited about how college fantasy football has really taken off in the past couple of seasons, especially with the addition of it to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Sports games roster. We don't have time to play out a whole team here for this feature so instead we are going to just pick three players, a quarterback, running back and receiver/tight end. To make things more exciting, one player has to be from the Ohio State roster, one has to be a Big Ten player and one has to be a non-B1G player. We are limiting things to just the Power Five and once you use a player, you can't use him again. Check out who we are taking here in week six and how things shaped up from last week.

Results - Week Five Team QB RB WR/TE Total Pts. Kevin J. Hurts (OU) 40.52 pts J. Taylor (WIS) 20.90 pts Olave (OSU) 4.50 pts 65.92 Keaton I. Book (ND) 5.50 points Dobbins (OSU) 17.70 pts Stewart (MSU) 26.20 pts 49.4 Braden Tua (Bama) 46.82 pts Teague (OSU) 23.00 pts R. Moore (PUR) 2.80 pts 72.62

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 Total 182.82 126.96 200.56

Kevin Noon - Publisher (1 week win)

QB: Sean Clifford (PSU) - RB: Chuba Hubbard (Ok. St.) - WR/TE: KJ Hill (OSU) Rationale: Last week was not the right week for Chris Olave to not be a focal point of the offense for me but life goes on and on to another week. I feel good about my team but I really did not want to use Chuba Hubbard this early in the season but I need to get back into the win column and I think the Oklahoma State running back should be able to torch about any crummy Big 12 defense it goes against, this week being Penn State. Penn State goes against Purdue this week and Sean Clifford has looked really good in three out of four games this season and I think this should be another good match-up for him to put up some points. He threw for 398 yards at Maryland and three scores and has a four score game against Buffalo earlier in the year. With two key players getting hurt for Purdue last week and the Boilers just not being great this year, I think I should get about 300 yards and three scores here. It was a bit of a roll the dice move with who I would take for Ohio State. Hill has been the leading receiver and I have already used Olave, so I felt this was the safest pick since I had to take an Ohio State WR at this point with the other two spots filled. My thought is that the Buckeyes will look to play a little small-ball here and Hill is great at that as Ohio State's possession guy and this might be the game where he goes into double-digit catches as that top guy.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

QB: Justin Fields (OSU) - RB: Jonathan Taylor (WIS) - WR/TE: CeeDee Lamb (OU) Rationale: Things have not gone well for me, and a lot of the problems have stemmed from a lack of production from the quarterback position. I have put on the full-court press this week and decided to go with Justin Fields at quarterback. I was planning on saving him for later in the season, but I have decided to throw future strategy to the wind to prove to myself that I can win. Michigan State may prove formable enough to force Fields to play four quarters, and I expect the Ohio State defense to shut down the Michigan State offense and give Fields plenty of opportunities to score. I took Jonathan Taylor with my first pick to kick off building my all-star team. Taylor and Wisconsin will be going up against Kent State, and I can't imagine a scenario where he does not have an explosive performance. The Wisconsin offensive line should dominate, and I expect Taylor to put up up multiple scores before he is pulled. I was pleased with the production I got from Darrell Stewart Jr. last week, and I went with another star receiver this week. CeeDee Lamb is the leading receiver on an Oklahoma offense that has had no problem dissecting the less-than-impressive defenses they have on their schedule. Kansas should be just as easy to light up, and I expect Lamb to produce a big performance.



Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)