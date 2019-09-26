COLUMBUS, Ohio - There were some wild games this past week that led to some big scores in our "Picks to Click" feature but no game was more wild than the Washington State/UCLA game that saw Anthony Gordon throw for nine touchdowns in a 67-63 loss to the Bruins. Braden had Gordon, that was all she wrote in terms of determining who was going to win this week. Now we are on to a new week and Keaton is looking to get on the board with his first weekly win as everyone else has a win in their column to date. Unfamiliar with this piece? We are excited about how college fantasy football has really taken off in the past couple of seasons, especially with the addition of it to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Sports games roster. We don't have time to play out a whole team here for this feature so instead we are going to just pick three players, a quarterback, running back and receiver/tight end. To make things more exciting, one player has to be from the Ohio State roster, one has to be a Big Ten player and one has to be a non-B1G player. We are limiting things to just the Power Five and once you use a player, you can't use him again. Check out who we are taking here in week five and how things shaped up from last week.

Results - Week Four Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Martinez (NEB) 34.88 pts McCall (OSU) 1.90 pts Jefferson (LSU) 8.80 pts 45.58 Keaton Ehlinger (TEX) 33.24 pts Teague (OSU) 3.60 pts Hendershot (IU) 10.80 pts 47.64 Braden Gordon (WSU) 56.90 pts Anderson (NU) 15.80 pts Olave (OSU) 16.50 pts 89.20

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 Total 116.90 77.56 127.94

Kevin Noon - Publisher (1 week win)

QB: Jalen Hurts (OU) - RB: Jonathan Taylor (WIS) - WR/TE: Chris Olave (OSU) Rationale: After a bad week and a week where I made a huge tactical error, I went into the draft this week with a plan and I am pretty happy with how my picks turned out. I took Jonathan Taylor with my first pick for the Badgers and I just think he will continue putting up big numbers against a Northwestern team that is reeling and Taylor continues to add to his Heisman campaign. Then by way of my last-place finish last week, I got back-to-back picks in the 'snake draft' and went with Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Chris Olave with the Buckeyes. Hurts has put up some big numbers and while I don't know a lot about Texas Tech this year, I do know that it has been a long time since anyone plays any real defense in the Big 12 and I feel confident that Hurts should continue to put up numbers in that Lincoln Riley offense. That left me with an Ohio State player and I made sure that it fell at the receiver position going against the Huskers. I think that there is big opportunity for Ohio State in the passing game and because of that I wanted to get someone at receiver based on my season-long strategy and nobody has been hotter as of late than Chris Olave. I like his chances for being on the receiving end of several long throws and believe that he should find the end zone at least once. It is a shame in this scoring system I don't get points for blocked punts, because I would expect Ohio State to be aggressive in the special units in this one in an effort to get up early and big on the home team.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

QB: Ian Book (ND) - RB: J.K. Dobbins (OSU) - WR/TE: Darrell Stewart (MSU) Rationale: I really need a win this week after two subpar performances, so I decided to turn to J.K. Dobbins with my first pick. I expect the Buckeyes to rely on Dobbins and the rushing attack on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers allowed 221 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground last week against Illinois. With the superior attack of Ohio State, I expect even more success for Dobbins. I decided to take Ian Book with my second pick. I had a lot of respect for the performance he put up against a tough Georgia defense on the road, and I like the mobility he brings to the table. The Irish are in need of a bounce-back win against Virginia, and I expect Book to play at his highest level. He has accounted for at least two touchdowns in each week, including a six-touchdown week against New Mexico. My final pick was Darrell Stewart Jr. The Michigan State receiver is averaging over 100 yards a game on the season, but he has only one touchdown. This may not be the safest pick, but I needed to take a wide receiver or tight end from the Big Ten, so I decided to go with Stewart's consistency in picking up yards. I expect he and the Michigan State offense to have more success against Indiana's defense.



Braden Moles - Staff Writer (1 week win)