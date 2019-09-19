COLUMBUS, Ohio - Last week we rolled out a new series called 'Pick to Click' and this is our first chance to look at how we did after our initial picks. Think of it as a college fantasy football game amongst a few members of the staff. Instead of going with full rosters and having to manage all of that, we are simplifying the game. Each of our three pickers will have to pick a quarterback, running back and receiver/tight end each week. Once a person selects a player, they cannot pick them again for the rest of the season. To add to things, we are limiting this only to Power Five teams and for an added wrinkle, each picker has to pick one player from Ohio State, one player from the Big Ten and one player from outside the Big Ten. The same player cannot be selected by two pickers in the same week. Each week we will check out the scoring (provided by the Yahoo scoring formula) and keep track of weekly and season winners. We will also explain why we picked the way we did.



Results - Week Three Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Burrow (LSU) 30.92 pts Dobbins (OSU) 33.70 pts Bateman (MINN) 6.70 pts 71.32 Keaton Jackson (MD) 8.32 pts Etienne (CLEM) 12.30 pts Hill (OSU) 9.3 pts 29.92 Braden Slovis (USC) 16.24 pts Collins (MSU) 13.90 pts Victor (OSU) 8.60 pts 38.74

And now on to the picks for this upcoming week.

Kevin Noon - Publisher (1 week win)

QB: Adrian Martinez (Neb.) - RB: Demario McCall (OSU) - WR/TE: Justin Jefferson (LSU) Rationale: I am celebrating my first win of the season and feel that I have a couple of solid players on my 'team' this week but have to admit I made a tactical error during the draft, not paying attention to which Ohio State running back had been drafted, thinking that Master Teague was still available, only to find out that it was Teague who was taken and I was painted into a corner with already having taken J.K. Dobbins. I am not really expecting Demario McCall to see a lot of carries at running back, but that is where I am stuck. As for the other positions, Adrian Martinez had a pretty good week last week against Northern Illinois and Illinois should be vulnerable to giving up a big game to the Nebraska quarterback and there could be a good mixture of passing and rushing scores and points coming my way. Last week I was able to ride on the arm of Joe Burrow to victory and now I am going to pick one of the major targets that he has been throwing to in Justin Jefferson. Jefferson had a five catch, 124-yard game the previous week but can get hot and be the main focal point in the throw game and that is my hope as the Tigers take on Vandy.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

QB: Sam Ehlinger (Texas) - RB: Master Teague (OSU) - WR/TE: Peyton Hendershot (IU) Rationale: I am lookin for a bounce-back week after a less-than-impressive performance last weekend. After a lackluster performance from Justin Jackson in Maryland's loss to Temple, I needed to get some production out of my quarterback this week. I went with Sam Ehlinger, who is a threat with both his arm and his legs. He has 12 touchdowns on the season, and with a matchup against Oklahoma State, the game promises to be a shootout. I took Master Teague with my first pick, because he will see a lot of carries in the blowout game against Miami (Ohio). This move has a strategic angle to it, and since each player can only be used once, this game has the potential to be Teague's best game. He has been running hard lately, so I expect a big performance. It was also nice to mess with Kevin's plan and force him into picking Demario McCall.

I took a bit of a risk with my Big Ten selection, but after seeing him score a 49-yard touchdown against Ohio State, I decided to take Peyton Hendershot. The tight end is the leading receiver for the Hoosiers, and I expect him to play well in the matchup against Connecticut.

Braden Moles - Staff Writer