Okay, we will be the first to admit that the national slate of games last week was pretty horrible in terms of the number of compelling games on the schedule with a good part of the national top-10 on open weeks and of course the Buckeyes being part of that list. We looked at various ways that we could still do this piece and keep it somewhat compelling with the number of teams that were off and at the end of the day, we decided that it might be best for this piece to sit that one week out. Well, now we are back and it has been two weeks since we have last checked in on you. Keaton broke the three-way tie of pickers with a big win in week nine while Kevin went back to his losing ways by taking some wild picks on guys who did not pan out for the weekly score. We are rounding into the final four weeks of the season and the crown is still in play for everyone with only one game separating everyone in the standings. Who are we picking this week?

Results - Week Nine Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Morgan (MINN) 15.52 pts Thompson (TT) 14.40 pts Wilson (OSU) 1.00 pts 30.92 Keaton Hurts (OU) 49.40 pts Smith (MINN) 16.30 pts Olave (OSU) 24.90 pts 90.60 Braden Fields (OSU) 23.48 pts Hubbard (OSU) 19.70 pts Bateman (MINN) 11.40 pts 54.58

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 7 25.88 49.64 40.72 8 77.26 19.30 56.00 9 30.92 90.60 54.58 Total 357.16 374.34 419.72

Kevin Noon - Publisher (2 week win)

QB: Lawrence (CLEM) - RB: Teague (OSU) - WR/TE: D. Bell (PUR) Well, my strategy from last week did not work, in a big way. I am not sure what I am going to do to be consistent in this darn game and these two interns are too smart for me to find a way to cheat. Trevor Lawrence is going to be mad, Clemson is going to be mad, they were ranked No. 5 in the CFP and they might go all 'style points' on poor NC State to prove a point. Leave Lawrence out there for all four quarters, let him throw and throw and throw some more. Ignore Travis Etienne, since someone else took him. Master Teague should see about 15-18 carries in this game, and I think he should go for more than 100 yards and might have a TD or two. I am fine with that. Now I am painted into a corner. I have to take a WR/TE in the B1G and it is a thin roster. David Bell of Purdue has been coming on as of late but I know I am kind of rolling the dice as Purdue is likely on its 12th QB of the year. This could either be a great pick or a horrible one. The kind of year I have had, I am afraid it will be the latter.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (3 week wins)

QB: Chugunov (OSU) - RB: Collins (MSU) - WR/TE: G. Davis (UCF) Oh how the tables have turned. From being mocked for my performances in the first three weeks, I have won 3-of-4 weeks, including the highest point total to date in week 9. I need to toot my horn right now, because this week's rendition of my team is boom or bust. I went out on a limb with Chris Chugunov, but I was running low on Ohio State players and decided that Maryland was as good as an opponent as any to expect production from Ohio State's backup quarterback. If Ryan Day pulls Justin Fields out early in the second half, I would expect Chugunov to get a touchdown or two to help my team out. I took Elijah Collins from Michigan State, and while the Big Ten is abundant in solid defensive players, it lacks great depth from an offensive standpoint. Collins is a decent reach here, but I am hoping that Sparty can turn it around against Illinois. There is a chance that this pick could blow up in my face, but there truly weren't many good options out there in the Big Ten. The one player that I have true confidence in is Gabriel Davis from Central Florida. The wideout is averaging over 106 yards a game and has hauled in 10 touchdowns on the season. UCF will take on a 2-7 Tulsa that promises to give up points, hopefully to Davis.

Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)