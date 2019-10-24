COLUMBUS, Ohio - We did not exactly set the world on fire with our scores this week, save Kevin's big week, but he was due after brainfart after brainfart had derailed a strong start in week one and now has netted him his second weekly win to even out the series with all three pickers sitting with two wins through six week. This week promises to be more competitive because it really could not be any less competitive. Several big names are in play this week as well as a couple of hidden gems. Will those gems prove to be valuable or just end up being some fool's gold as someone looks to break through and take the lead on the rest of the pack? First time reading the "Picks to Click"? Think of it as a college fantasy football game amongst a few members of the staff. Instead of going with full rosters and having to manage all of that, we are simplifying the game. Each of our three pickers will have to pick a quarterback, running back and receiver/tight end each week. Once a person selects a player, they cannot pick them again for the rest of the season. To add to things, we are limiting this only to Power Five teams and for an added wrinkle, each picker has to pick one player from Ohio State, one player from the Big Ten and one player from outside the Big Ten. The same player cannot be selected by two pickers in the same week. Each week we will check out the scoring (provided by the Yahoo scoring formula) and keep track of weekly and season winners. We will also explain why we picked the way we did.

Results - Week Three Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Fields (OSU) 24.56 pts Etienne (CLEM) 30.70 pts Johnson (MINN) 22.00 pts 77.26 Keaton Stanley (IOWA) 10.30 pts Victor (OSU) 1.20 pts Edwards-Helaire (LSU) 7.80 pts 19.30 Braden Morgan (MINN) 17.90 pts Dobbins (OSU) 28.60 pts Lamb (OU) 9.50 pts 56.00

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 7 25.88 49.64 40.72 8 77.26 19.30 56.00 Total 326.22 283.74 365.14

Kevin Noon - Publisher (2 week wins)

QB: T. Morgan (MINN) - RB: S. Thompson (TTU) - WR/TE: G. Wilson (OSU) It feels great to get back into the win column and I even made sure that I did not trash talk the interns until Tuesday afternoon at the WHAC, and the boasting was at a minimum. I am now a threat as I am trying to pay attention to who is playing week-to-week and not just making picks while I am trying up Tale of the Tape or trying to talk to my wife via text message. Picking third is not my favorite spot to be in and from a first glance, this is not a roster that is going to knock anyone over, but I like the matchups that I have with two of the players. Never heard of SaRodorick Thompson of Texas Tech? Neither had I. He has had four touchdowns over the last two games and can also catch the ball with 10 receptions over the last two games as well. The Red Raiders play Kansas this week, and the Jayhawks are 123rd nationally against the run and have allowed 15 touchdowns. Plus Kansas let Texas off the hook last week and I don't think they will have anything in the tank. Minnesota is going against Maryland and the Terps are 108th in the nation in pass efficiency defense. I think that Tanner Morgan could have a huge game against this defense and it really was the best matchup that I could find outside of picking against Rutgers and I could not do that with the Scarlet Knights going out of league to take on Liberty. Finally I was left with my Ohio State player and I have taken most of the big names and set it up where I would take a receiver. It was between Garrett Wilson and Austin Mack and while Mack had a big game against Northwestern, he has not had back-to-back games this season with big numbers so I am going to roll with the freshman instead.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (2 week wins)

QB: J. Hurts (OU) - RB: R. Smith (MINN) - WR/TE: C. Olave (OSU) After a week where I decided to attack this competition like a golf outing in which low score wins, I have decided to try and put up a respectable amount of points again this week. With the first selection, I decided to go with a big hitter in Jalen Hurts. A quarterback at Oklahoma is sure to produce mind-boggling numbers, especially against the defenses in the Big 12. This week, Hurts will go up against Kansas State, who has had decent success on the defensive side of things. The Wildcats have not faced the offense of Oklahoma, however, and I expect big numbers from Hurts. I decided to take Rodney Smith with my next selection. Smith rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns last week against Rutgers, and he has rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns over his last four games. Minnesota will host Maryland at home this week, and I fully expect Smith to keep up his hot streak. I took Chris Olave with my last pick, and I fear I may have taken him a week too late. Olave flourished last week against Northwestern, hauling in two touchdowns. Olave has been strong for Ohio State throughout the season. I would expect the young star to step up in the big game against Wisconsin, but Justin Fields has not showed a reliance on any receiver this season.

Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)