We are back in action with our Picks to click and there were some players that put up big scores this week for our pickers but at the end of the day, Kevin had the best day with Purdue freshman receiver David Bell having a big day on top of an expected big output out of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. Somehow Keaton managed to sneak a non-Power-Five player into the list and that is against the rules and was credited for no points on that front, but truth be told, there probably were not 37 points out of the UCF star receiver. So with that, Kevin has drawn even at three weeks with Keaton while Braden still holds the overall points lead for all weeks combined. With just a few weeks left, who will pull ahead and stay ahead? We make our picks.

Results - Week Three Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Lawrence (CLEM) 34.94 pts Teague (OSU) 12.60 pts Bell (PUR) 24.50 pts 72.04 Keaton Chugunov (OSU) 5.12 pts Collins (MSU) 30.70 pts G. Davis (UCF) 00.00 pts 35.82 Braden Clifford (PSU) 18.50 pts Etienne (CLEM) 33.80 pts Hill (OSU) 13.70 pts 66.00

Overall Results Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 7 25.88 49.64 40.72 8 77.26 19.30 56.00 9 30.92 90.60 54.58 11 72.04 35.82 66.00 Total 429.20 410.16 485.72

Kevin Noon - Publisher (3 week wins)

QB: A. Gordon (WSU) - RB: C. Akers (FSU) - WR/TE: B. Victor (OSU) The week after each of my first two wins I have managed to come in last place the following week, a trend that I hope to break this week. Washington State may be below average this year but quarterback Anthony Gordon is putting up some big passing numbers. Stanford has not been very good this year and certainly not against the pass, I like this matchup. This has not been a great year for Cam Akers or for Florida State but the Seminoles are playing against I-FCS foe Alabama State. If Akers is going to have a really big game this year, this might be the place for it to happen. Granted, he might play for a half, so he better make the most of his time on the field or this gamble will not pay off. I am running out of Ohio State players to pick but I just like Binjimen Victor in this one, I think he can have a big game in the first half (when the first team will play) and haul in a few passes and maybe find the end zone a couple of times. If he can put up some points for me, I like my chances this week.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (3 week wins)

QB: T. Morgan (MINN) - RB: Hubbard (Ok. St.) - WR/TE: G. Wilson (OSU) My team has been boom or bust this year, and with only a few weeks remaining, I need to be more boom than bust down the stretch to win this. It is finally my turn to jump on the Chuba Hubbard bandwagon, and against a 3-6 Kansas team, I feel pretty good about my timing. Hubbard is going to need to go off for me this week in order to win, especially with the reaches elsewhere on my team. Playing at home should also help the running back who has 1604 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. It is safe to say that I was impressed with what Tanner Morgan did against Penn State. While a lot of people are calling the upset of Minnesota at Iowa, I am expecting the opposite. I believe the Golden Gophers will keep rowing the boat, and an offensive explosion will be too much for the Hawkeyes. With the wide receiver duo of Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, I feel comfortable with my selection of Morgan. Picking a wide receiver on Ohio State is very difficult, because Justin Fields has spread the wealth all season. I have exhausted the other targets in the lineup, so I went with Garrett Wilson this week. This is a good matchup for Wilson (I guess anyone could say that when playing Rutgers). I expect the game to get out of hand early, and Wilson will receive targets from both Fields and Chris Chugunov.

Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)