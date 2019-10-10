Welcome to the party Keaton with a big week win in what really ended up being a competitive week as all three pickers had some strong performances behind the likes of Joe Burrow, Chuba Hubbard and Sean Clifford but nobody could overcome the 53 points put up by Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and that pushed Keaton to an 11-point victory over the field. Now everyone has at least one win as we go into the Ohio State open week. Obviously, we cannot pick Ohio State players this week and that kind of messes up our rules of having to take an Ohio State player, a B1G player not at Ohio State and then a Power Five player not in the Big Ten. In order to spice things up a little bit, we are going to sub out the Ohio State requirement with having to pick a player from 'That Team Up North' instead and then beyond that, the B1G pick has to be someone from any other school. How will our numbers look coming out of this week? Keep it locked in here with our picks to click.

Results - Week Six Team QB RB WR/TE Total Points Kevin Clifford (PSU) 30.86 pts Hubbard (Ok St) 36.20 pts Hill (OSU) 9.20 pts 76.26 Keaton Fields (OSU) 25.34 pts Taylor (WIS) 53.00 pts Lamb (OU) 9.5 pts 87.84 Braden Burrow (LSU) 42.96 pts McFarland (MD) 21.50 pts Wilson (OSU) 3.40 pts 67.86

Table Name Week No. Kevin Keaton Braden 3 71.32 29.92 38.74 4 45.58 47.64 89.20 5 65.92 49.40 72.62 6 76.26 87.84 67.86 Total 259.08 214.80 268.42

Kevin Noon - Publisher (1 week win)

QB: Michael Penix (IU) - RB: AJ Dillon (BC) - WR/TE: T. Black (UM) Rationale: This was an odd week for me, not only because we did the draft in person instead of via text message but because we held it a day earlier and I was even more unprepared than I am in most weeks. I am not going to use that as an excuse but I just really walked in with no idea, knowing there were a lot of good matchups out there that might take some of the star players out of play because they are playing real foes and not marshmallows. I went first with AJ Dillon of Boston College because the Eagles are playing Boston College and I just seem to remember that Louisville is horrible this year and Dillion is pretty good and that just seems to me to be a good match-up, even if Boston College is also not very good, I do know that Dillon has a ton of yards and should put up some good points. I then went with Michael Penix from Indiana, even though I had in my mind that I was going to take a non-B1G quarterback only to remember that I had used my non-B1G pick already and then I had to scramble to see who had the best matchup. When in doubt, pick against Rutgers. Finally I had to take my TTUN pick and I purposely left it to where I would take a wide receiver from that team. Nico Collins was gone, so it really was between Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black. It is not like Shea Patterson and the TTUN offense is going to do anything that makes sense, so I just picked Tarik Black because he has better (we are really splitting hairs here) stats than DPJ does through this point of the season. There, probably not going to win this week but I just don't want to fall too far behind in the overall points chase.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer (1 week win)

QB: Justin Hebert (UO) - RB: Z. Charbonnet (UM) - WR/TE: KJ Hamler (PSU) Rationale: "As for Keaton? We may need to re-explain the rules to him." I used this jab from Kevin last week as a rallying cry to turn it around and secure my first win of the season. Last week's trio of players gave me a great sense of confidence, but this week's ensemble does not give me that same confidence. I went with Zach Charbonnet with my first pick. Although he has not had a great beginning to his freshman season, I would expect him to find some creases against Illinois and Michigan to beat up Illinois like they did Rutgers. If Charbonnet and Michigan struggle to score against Illinois, then the Wolverines truly are an abysmal offense. I took Justin Herbert with my next selection. He has been very solid for Oregon this season, and although I am not in love with the matchup against Colorado, it is a home game for the Ducks, and I expect Herbert to put up respectable numbers. Herbert has 15 passing touchdowns to only one interception on the season. My final pick was K.J. Hamler from Penn State. I have been very impressed with what the Nittany Lions have done so far this season, and I expect Hamler to step up on the road against Iowa. Hamler has benefited from the solid play of Sean Clifford, and I expect the Penn State offense to continue to roll against a solid defense in Iowa.



Braden Moles - Staff Writer (2 week wins)