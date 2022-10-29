STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It's not always going to be pretty but Ohio State once again showed its ridiculous offensive potential in a furious fourth-quarter run against Penn State.

The Buckeyes toppled the Nittany Lions 44-31 in a game that almost saw Ryan Day's program wait too long before it cranked up the offensive tempo. Ohio State trailed 21-16 with nine minutes left before leaning heavily on C.J. Stroud and the passing game and running off four touchdowns in a seven-minute stretch.

Sometimes it seems that Day manifests potential issues for his far-more-talented-than-nearly-any-opponent-they-will-ever-face program.The Buckeyes seemed content playing a slower paced game in the first three quarters but were able to do what was needed in the game's final push.

"I'd say it was crazy, but we expect when we play this game [at Penn State] to be that way." Day said. "A lot of things we wish we'd done better."

There was nothing that J.T. Tuimoloau could've done better. The second-year defensive lineman put on an absolute clinic to lead the Ohio State defense. Tuimoloau played a hand in all four Penn State turnovers and put the game to rest with a pick six off of Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford late in the game.

The Buckeyes are back on the road next week with a trip to Evanston (Ill.) where they'll play the Northwestern Wildcats. Before turning the page to game nine, here's a look at the win at Penn State through the eyes of the Dotting the "Eyes cameras.

A photo gallery from the game can be found below.



