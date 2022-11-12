COLUMBUS. — For the second straight week, Ohio State had to deal with the weather as much -- and in some cases more than -- as its opponent.

On Saturday in Columbus however, the Buckeyes had no real issues with the cold and the snow and cruised to a blowout 56-14 win over an outmatched Indiana Hoosiers team.

Ohio State racked up 662 yards of offense and put together a balanced attack that featured two 100-yard rushers and five different receivers catching a touchdown pass.

For all the things that the Buckeyes did well, it was a game that could have longer-lasting negative impact on Ohio State because of what appeared to be a serious second-quarter injury to tailback Miyan Williams. Williams, who ran for 147 yards on 15 carries, was carted off the field with a right foot injury late in the first half.

The Buckeyes are now 10-0 and find themselves with just one more date ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the all-time great games with Michigan.

But first Ohio State has to travel to Maryland and knock off the Terrapins. With Indiana almost in the rearview, take another look at the game against the Hoosiers through the lenses of the Dotting the 'Eyes cameras on the field.

The photo gallery from the game can be found below.