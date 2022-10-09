EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's not easy to be as good as C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offense is but somehow the Ohio State quarterback, along with his wide receiver friends, make it look simple more often than not.

They certainly made it look easy on Saturday against Michigan State.

Stroud finished his day midway through the third quarter and did so after completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 361 yards and six touchdowns. Three of those scores went to second-year phenom Marvin Harrison Jr., the third time this season he's reeled in three touchdowns in one game. The success of Harrison isn't a surprise to Ryan Day, Stroud or anyone else who has seen the amount of work he puts in when no one is looking. That work-ethic changes the odds in 1-on-1 situations where Harrison comes out on top more than he loses.

“When you see Marvin, the work he puts in during the week, I think definitely that's what builds confidence," Stroud said post-game. "And then staying after practice, the summer workouts, summer routes that we've thrown – just give them a chance. I mean, they're so dynamic out there."

The Buckeyes offense could -- believe it or not -- just be getting started. The full complement of weapons hasn't been deployed yet.

"It’s scary to me, so I can only imagine what it is to the rest of the country, " Harrison said. "We put a lot of work in during the week to be able to succeed come Saturday. So that's really all it is."

Whatever it is, it's a problem for the rest of college football. Now 6-0, Ohio State will have a week off before returning to action at Ohio Stadium against Iowa on Oct. 22.

Before turning the page to the Hawkeyes, take one last look at the 49-20 win over Michigan State through the lens of Dotting the 'Eyes.

Check out the photo gallery from Saturday's 29-point win below.