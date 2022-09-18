COLUMBUS — If Saturday night was a preview of what a fully-healthy Ohio State offense is capable of then there will be plenty of excitement in the future for Buckeyes fans.

Four different Ohio State receivers caught touchdown passes and the Buckeyes offense racked up more than 750 yards of total offense in an absolute dominant performance over the Toledo Rockets.

It was a beating unlike any that Toledo head coach Jason Candle has ever experienced.

"There's some hurtin' guys in [the Rockets locker room] right now," Candle said post-game. "Some guys have never been beaten like this in their life - including me."

While the Buckeyes offense was near flawless against Toledo, the Ohio State defense was tested for the first time this season. There were ups and downs -- primarily delivered by Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn -- but the Buckeyes forced a pair of turnovers and held Toledo to just 13 first downs.

Dotting the 'Eyes was in attendance on Saturday and has the views of the 77-21 Buckeyes from field level. Check out the photos below.