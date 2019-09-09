Photos: Ohio State commit, targets in action
An Ohio State commit and multiple Buckeyes targets were in action when Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep and Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall squared off on Friday night.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - On Friday night, New York City power Erasmus Hall and New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep squared off at Caven Point Field in Jersey City, New Jersey. SPP took down E-Hall by a score of 20-0, in a game which featured an Ohio State commit and multiple recruiting targets of the program.
Buckeye Grove was at the game, and the above is a photo gallery which features OSU commit Cody Simon, as well as targets 2021 DL George Rooks, 2021 DE Jahzion Harris, 2022 DL Keith Miles Jr., and 2022 LB Moses Walker.