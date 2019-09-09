JERSEY CITY, N.J. - On Friday night, New York City power Erasmus Hall and New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep squared off at Caven Point Field in Jersey City, New Jersey. SPP took down E-Hall by a score of 20-0, in a game which featured an Ohio State commit and multiple recruiting targets of the program.

Buckeye Grove was at the game, and the above is a photo gallery which features OSU commit Cody Simon, as well as targets 2021 DL George Rooks, 2021 DE Jahzion Harris, 2022 DL Keith Miles Jr., and 2022 LB Moses Walker.