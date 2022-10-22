COLUMBUS — It was one of the most bizarre 44-point wins in Ohio State history.

And the fact that the Buckeyes pounded Iowa 54-10 on a day when their offense only put up 360 yards and five touchdowns should serve as a reminder to the rest of the country that this team is still working toward being the best it can be.

"It just came down to execution really, that was the main thing," receiver Emeka Egbuka said post-game. "At the end of the day, we had what we feel was, as an offense, probably the worst game of the year, and we won by 44 points.

"Being able to build on this definitely sets up the future for what looks scary for other teams.”

It wasn't close to perfect for Ohio State. The red zone offense looked disjointed and the Buckeyes couldn't establish anything close to a functional rushing attack against the best defense they've played this season.

On defense though? That was another story. Ohio State smothered the Iowa offense and forced six turnovers in a game that felt -- at times -- closer than it ever was and ended with a score that felt more lopsided than it should've been.

It was that weird.

With the Hawkeyes in the rearview, the Buckeyes will get back on the road and travel to Penn State to take on a desperate Nittany Lions team on Oct. 29 at noon. Before then, we're taking one last look at the 54-10 win over Iowa through the lens of the Dotting the 'Eyes cameras.

Check out the photo gallery from Saturday's 44-point win below.