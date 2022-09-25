COLUMBUS — It was a complete effort from Ohio State and a sign of what the Buckeyes can do when all systems are operating.

And yet, with a number of key pieces missing from Saturday's 52-21 win over Wisconsin, it was a Big Ten Conference opener that leaves a lot of room for Ohio State to get even better.

And that's a scary proposition for the rest of the Big Ten.

Led by a five-touchdown performance by C.J. Stroud, the Buckeyes put together a near-perfectly balanced offensive performance and dominated the Badgers on the ground as well. Both Miyan Williams and Treveyon Henderson gained more than 100 yards rushing and Emeka Egbuka added 118 through the air for Ohio State.

Dotting the 'Eyes was in attendance on Saturday and has the views of the 52-21 Buckeyes from field level.

Check out the photos below.